Did you know that your microbes are actually picky eaters? Sure, there may be some fiber-rich foods that are deemed "gut healthy," but according to gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, each plant has its own unique blend of fiber that matches a specific set of microbes in your body. And because there are trillions of those guys in your gut, you'll need tons of different sources of fiber in order to make all those microbes happy.

In other words, you can't just eat pounds of kale and expect your gut to remain in tiptop shape.

"Think of plants like they're your friends," Bulsiewicz shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. "Make the superfoods your best friends, but don't forget about your other friends throughout the week." Here's this gastroenterologist's running list of the best superfoods to fuel those picky microbes, plus why you should add all of them (and more) to your plate: