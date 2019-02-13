We Tried All The Mood-Boosting Teas & These Were The 5 Best

The Republic of Tea Get Happy

It's easy to get happy, as the container implores, just looking at this blend, which is housed in bright-orange packaging. What's inside, though, is even better, with a lemon-balm-based blend that's been clinically shown to help alleviate stress. St. John's wort, known as nature's antidepressant, is also included (although the herb is powerful and can interact with pharmaceuticals, so check with your physician if you're on birth control or antidepressants before taking this tea). All of those potent therapeutic herbs are based in an anti-inflammatory, buttery-sweet rooibos tea, which also offers a natural sweetness. Get Happy, The Republic of Tea ($12 for 36 servings)