In many cases, yes, you should have your cortisol levels checked. According to Holweger, cortisol levels are most often tested when there has been a disruption in the circadian rhythm. Testing can also be done to check whether or not a patient has a tumor on the pituitary gland or any adrenal cancers.

If you're feeling hyperactive, it may mean that your stress levels are affecting your brain function. Additionally, if you have a history of heart disease or suffer from chronic pain you should check to see if your cortisol levels are normal. Boyer adds that if you have been feeling stressed out, are having difficulty sleeping, or are experiencing lower energy than usual, you should test your cortisol levels.

Normal cortisol levels are based on the time of day. Cortisol levels peak in the early morning, and gradually decrease throughout the day, reaching their lowest point in the middle of the night. Because of this, when high cortisol levels or Cushing syndrome are suspected, cortisol levels are usually measured at night. If low cortisol levels or Addison's Disease are suspected, cortisol levels are often measured early in the morning, as that is when cortisol levels should be naturally high.

Everyone’s baseline cortisol levels are different, but Cleveland Clinic defines normal cortisol levels as: