The One-Day Diet To Balance Cortisol Levels





​The good news is that even if we can't directly control the things that stress us out, we can develop coping mechanisms to help us regain a sense of calm—and more normal cortisol levels. What we eat can greatly improve our stress response so we can feel more grounded. Certain foods can also help counter the effect of cortisol.

For starters, you want to make sure you're eating balanced meals and snacks that provide a combination of protein, fat, and complex carbs in order to support stable blood sugar and energy. If you've ever tried to deal with a stressful situation through a cloud of hanger, you'll understand why this is important! It's also important to go slow with foods that have been shown to trigger inflammation, especially sugar and simple carbs like chips and white flours.

Human and animal studies have also looked at stress-induced changes in preference for food—namely, a leaning toward highly palatable comfort foods, especially high-fat and high-sugar foods. It's thought that increased levels of cortisol, insulin, and/or hunger hormone ghrelin may be at work there. If you notice a craving or an increase in overall appetite, ask yourself what's up and whether there's a non-food way to address what you really need or if there is a more nourishing option to help you feel stable and satisfied.

Also worth noting: Skipping meals or letting yourself forget to eat until you've reached that "game over" point is something to guard against. If you're going through a stressful time, practice good self-care by making sure to eat three meals a day and have a snack or two through the day if needed. If numbers are helpful, aiming to eat something about every four hours is a good ballpark.

By the way, even dietitians struggle with this stuff sometimes. To share a personal example, the winter my dad was very ill with cancer, I felt like my nervous system was short-circuiting. I was so overwhelmed with helping take care of him and worrying 24/7, I couldn't think straight, much less sleep. My immune system took a total nosedive, and let's not even talk about the hit my personal life took. My heart was racing all the time.

Interestingly, I found that all I wanted to eat was eggs, avocados, radishes cooked in butter, whole milk yogurt, and giant arugula salads with sardines packed in olive oil. I also developed a weird new habit of eating sauerkraut straight from the jar.

When I dug into the science behind these strange cravings, almost everything pointed to cortisol—specifically, foods that temper the effects of that stress response. Not so strange after all. A few key nutrients to put on your must-have list are: