"Compared to other popular fishes like tuna, tilapia, and herring, salmon has a higher content of omega-3 fatty acids," Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN, a clinical dietitian, tells mindbodygreen.

Most Americans don't get adequate amounts of this fatty acid4 through diet, but Chaudhry notes that one serving of salmon provides enough to meet the NIH's daily recommendations5 —1.6 grams for adult men and 1.1 grams for adult women.

As for why they're important: "There is a lot of evidence, especially for heart health, that omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial. People who have higher omega-3 intakes have a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases6 , basically, across the board," says Penny Kris-Etherton, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, FAHA, a professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State and chair of the AHA Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health.

EPA and DHA are two types of polyunsaturated omega-3s you'll find in oily fish. They seem to protect against heart disease and stroke due to the way they positively impact blood lipids, blood pressure, heart rate, and heart rate variability.7