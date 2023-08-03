First-person insights

Earlier this summer, I visited Alaska to learn about the salmon fishing industry firsthand. On a rare clear June afternoon off the coast of Juneau, I watched boats deploy long, thin rows of nets just below the water's surface to catch chum salmon. After an hour of waiting, nets were reeled back in to reveal dozens of fish that had swum through. Aside from the occasional piece of seaweed, salmon were the only thing that got caught. Police boats patrolled the area to ensure nobody was fishing out of turn. The hours that fisheries were open were strictly regulated, and commercial fishing could be shut down at any minute if not enough salmon were making it back upstream to spawn.