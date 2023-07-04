What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

Having recently returned from a trip with Alaska Seafood, I know that this price reflects the fact that sockeye is abundant in Alaska waters right now. Strict state fisheries management laws govern how much time Alaska fishermen can spend catching each type of fish. If populations are too low at any point, that stock is closed to fishing to give it time to rebound. This helps ensure that no one species is ever overharvested, leading to a more sustainable wild fish industry (there are no finfish farms in Alaska).

So far, all signs point to a great year for sockeye populations, so you can feel good tossing this flavorful catch into your cart.

A tangy, sweet slaw is a punchy complement to the rich, oily salmon—which gets cut into strips before cooking to ensure a generous sauce-to-fish ratio. Even if you're not usually a salmon skin fan, I'd encourage you to keep it on for this recipe. Sockeye skin is packed with omega-3s, and it has a very mild taste that practically dissolves in the flavorful sauce.

Without further adieu, my go-to summer dinner that will hopefully soon be yours, too: