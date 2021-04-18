April is Earth Month, and we're keeping our commitment to all home sustainability hacks, from green cleaning all the way to combating food waste in our kitchens. According to a 2020 report, the average U.S. household wastes 31% of the food it acquires. And while the biggest way to prevent that is by making sure we're not buying too much to start with, some ingredients come with inherent waste—like stems or peels—no matter how mindful you are about shopping.

Luckily, there's plenty of clever people in the world who care about helping us cut back on food waste—and we've got the recipes to prove it. Below, find inspo for using all those bits and pieces you may have thought unusable (in super-yummy ways, to boot):