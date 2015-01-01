Chef & author

After winning the The Great British Baking Show in 2015, Nadiya Hussain went on to host several cooking shows on the BBC including Nadiya's Time To Eat, Nadiya's British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites. She wrote Time to Eat as the cookbook companion to her Netflix series by the same name.

She makes regular appearances at food events throughout the United Kingdom and abroad, and has been featured in the BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women list. She writes regular columns for The Times and lives in the U.K. with her husband and three children.