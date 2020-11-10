I have been saving scraps for as long as I can remember. I started when I began weaning my second little boy. I needed to save money, and we had to find ways to waste less, eat comfortably, and not be totally short at the end of the month.

It seemed mindless to throw away these beautiful peelings, the most nutritious and delicious part of most root veg, full of flavor and full of fiber, and it helped my conscience as well as my wallet.

The scraps developed from baby foods to peelings I would deep-fry for soup. This recipe varies and changes, but each time we end up with a hearty, healthy soup that could have otherwise ended up in the compost.