mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Nadiya Hussain Says Anything Can Be An Ingredient: Here's Her Recipe For "Scrap Soup"

Nadiya Hussain Says Anything Can Be An Ingredient: Here's Her Recipe For "Scrap Soup"

Nadiya Hussain
Chef & author By Nadiya Hussain
Chef & author
After winning the The Great British Baking Show in 2015, Nadiya Hussain went on to host several cooking shows on the BBC including Nadiya's Time To Eat, Nadiya's British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites. She wrote Time to Eat as the cookbook companion to her Netflix series by the same name.
Vegetable scraps for soup

Image by RYAN MATTHEW SMITH / Stocksy

November 10, 2020 — 17:22 PM
Since winning The Great British Baking Show in 2015, Nadiya Hussain has hosted several cooking shows, including her Netflix series Time To Eat—for which she wrote an accompanying cookbook by the same name. Full of recipes for the busy family cook, it includes gems like this "scrap soup," which will save you money and divert food waste from the trash or compost.

I have a few rules I always tell myself:

  1. Don't throw anything away: As long as it's not poisonous, you can probably do something with it.
  2. Canned, frozen, and dry are not bad words: They save time and money. They keep for a long time and save on waste.
  3. The freezer is my friend: I always have one drawer totally empty; having just that little bit of space means you have room to think on your feet.
  4. Every dish is two dishes: I always make a little bit more than I need in the hope of turning one meal into two, without having to cook it twice.
  5. Everything is an ingredient: You can make something out of anything.
  6. The microwave can save: It saves time and saves on the gas bill. It's quick and really very handy.

I have been saving scraps for as long as I can remember. I started when I began weaning my second little boy. I needed to save money, and we had to find ways to waste less, eat comfortably, and not be totally short at the end of the month.

It seemed mindless to throw away these beautiful peelings, the most nutritious and delicious part of most root veg, full of flavor and full of fiber, and it helped my conscience as well as my wallet.

The scraps developed from baby foods to peelings I would deep-fry for soup. This recipe varies and changes, but each time we end up with a hearty, healthy soup that could have otherwise ended up in the compost.

Advertisement

Spicy Scrap Soup

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • 1½ lb. frozen scraps (potato peel, parsnip peel, carrot peel, broccoli/cauliflower stalks, you get the idea)
  • 1 tablespoon chili flakes
  • 3 tablespoons granulated onion
  • 2 tablespoons granulated garlic
  • 2 tablespoons salt
  • 2 lemons, juice and finely grated zest
  • ¼ cup dried cilantro (that’s a whole jar)
  • 2 quarts of vegetable stock
  • 1 slice of bread
  • Greek yogurt
  • Fresh chives

Method

  1. Tip out the frozen peelings into a large stockpot.
  2. Add the chili flakes, onion and granulated garlic, the salt, lemon zest and juice, and dried cilantro.
  3. Add the stock and rip slices of the bread into the pot. The bread is what gives it a lovely creamy texture.
  4. Pop the pot on high heat, and bring everything to a rapid boil. As soon as it has boiled, lower the heat and keep on medium heat. With the lid on, allow it to cook for at least 1 to 2 hours till everything in the pan is soft and falling apart. By this point it should start to look less like peelings.
  5. Take it off the heat and blitz using an immersion blender till you have a smooth soup. If you're eating this or making it for the family, pat yourself on the back for making soup—hot, delicious, and nutritious—out of peelings, food waste, potential compost. A wholesome meal. If you're serving this to friends, ask them what they think went into it. I reckon they won't be able to guess!
  6. To serve, add a dollop of Greek yogurt and a small sprinkling of freshly scissored chives.
  7. Once cooled, it can be portioned and frozen.
Reprinted from Time To Eat. Copyright © 2019 by Nadiya Hussain. Photographs copyright © 2019 by Chris Terry. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Nadiya Hussain
Nadiya Hussain Chef & author
After winning the The Great British Baking Show in 2015, Nadiya Hussain went on to host several cooking shows on the BBC including Nadiya's Time To Eat, Nadiya's British Food Adventure...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Eating This Spicy Food May Add Years To Your Life, Study Reports

Abby Moore
Eating This Spicy Food May Add Years To Your Life, Study Reports
Recipes

7 Inflammation-Busting Broths That'll Get Your Gut Health In Tiptop Shape

Eliza Sullivan
7 Inflammation-Busting Broths That'll Get Your Gut Health In Tiptop Shape
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Powerful, Creative & Action-Oriented: Introducing The Orange Aura

Sarah Regan
Powerful, Creative & Action-Oriented: Introducing The Orange Aura
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore
7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Beauty

2 Stylist-Approved Hair Oil Blends You Can Make At Home For Max Shine

Jamie Schneider
2 Stylist-Approved Hair Oil Blends You Can Make At Home For Max Shine
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

Kamala Harris' 5 Nonnegotiable Practices For Health & Well-Being

Kristine Thomason
Kamala Harris' 5 Nonnegotiable Practices For Health & Well-Being
Beauty

Yup, Your Hair Ages: 4 Tell-All Signs To Look For (Other Than Grays)

Jamie Schneider
Yup, Your Hair Ages: 4 Tell-All Signs To Look For (Other Than Grays)
Personal Growth

Where Do The Days Go? 5 Smart Questions To Help You Reclaim Your Time

Pedram Shojai
Where Do The Days Go? 5 Smart Questions To Help You Reclaim Your Time
Beauty

What's Your Hair Type? This 3-Minute Quiz Can Help You Find Out

Jamie Schneider
What's Your Hair Type? This 3-Minute Quiz Can Help You Find Out
Personal Growth

Spending The Holidays Alone This Year? 5 Joyful Ways To Celebrate

Abby Moore
Spending The Holidays Alone This Year? 5 Joyful Ways To Celebrate
Sex

This Approach To Sex Tends To Backfire — Here's Who's Most Likely To Do It

Kelly Gonsalves
This Approach To Sex Tends To Backfire — Here's Who's Most Likely To Do It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nadiya-hussain-scrap-soup-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!