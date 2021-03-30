mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Off-the-Grid
How To Store 40+ Fruits & Veggies So They Last Longer—Without Using Plastic

How To Store 40+ Fruits & Veggies So They Last Longer—Without Using Plastic

Lily Cameron
Low-waste living expert By Lily Cameron
Low-waste living expert
Lily Cameron is passionate about living a minimal, zero-waste lifestyle and helping others do the same. She launched her store, Wild Minimalist, to make it easier for more people to switch to low-waste living, and shares tips and advice from her own family's plastic-free journey on their blog and Instagram.
How To Store 40+ Fruits & Veggies So They Last Longer — Without Using Plastic

Fruit

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 30, 2021 — 9:03 AM

For many people, grocery shopping happens once, maybe twice, a week and the time between buying and consuming purchases can stretch for days and sometimes weeks. Before I went zero waste, I thought plastic was the only way to keep foods fresh at home.

But, as I started eliminating plastic from grocery trips, I discovered more sustainable ways to maintain freshness and prevent food waste. Here are some simple guidelines for storing produce without plastic:

  • Apples: Refrigerate loose in a bowl or the crisper.
  • Arugula: Refrigerate in a damp cloth bag or towel and place in the crisper.
  • Asparagus: Trim woody ends and refrigerate stalks in a jar of water.
  • Avocado: Store on the counter until ripe, then refrigerate.
  • Bananas: Store on the counter, away from ethylene-sensitive produce like apples and potatoes.
  • Basil: Trim the stem ends and store in ajar of water on the counter. The stems will sprout roots after a few days, and you can even transplant them into your garden.
  • Beets: Separate the greens from the roots. Refrigerate the roots loose in the crisper and the greens in a damp cloth bag or towel (they’re great in a smoothie or stir-fry).
  • Bell peppers: Refrigerate loose in the crisper.
  • Berries: Refrigerate in a glass container; don’t wash until you’re ready to use them.
  • Bok choy: Refrigerate in a damp cloth bag or towel in the crisper.
  • Broccoli: Refrigerate loose in the crisper.
  • Brussels sprouts: Refrigerate in a cloth bag or loose in the crisper.
  • Cabbage: Refrigerate loose in the crisper.
  • Carrots: Separate the greens from the roots. Refrigerate carrots in an airtight container or in a jar of water with the roots pointed down. Greens can be composted or repurposed into pesto.
  • Cauliflower: Refrigerate in the crisper.
  • Celery: Refrigerate loose in the crisper.
  • Chard: Refrigerate in a damp cloth bag or towel in the crisper.
  • Citrus: Refrigerate loose in the crisper, or a bowl.
  • Corn: Refrigerate, in its husk, loose in the crisper.
  • Cucumber: Refrigerate loose in the crisper.
  • Eggplant: Refrigerate loose in the crisper.
  • Figs: Refrigerate in a single layer on a plate.
  • Garlic: store on the counter.
  • Grapes: Refrigerate in a cloth bag in the crisper, or loose in a bowl.
  • Green beans: Refrigerate in a damp cloth bag or towel in the crisper.
  • Herbs (except basil): Refrigerate in a damp cloth bag or towel in the crisper.
  • Kiwi: Store on the counter until ripe, then place in the crisper.
  • Leeks: Wrap in a damp cloth bag or towel and place in the crisper. Stalks can be trimmed and saved for stock.
  • Lettuce: Refrigerate whole heads in a damp cloth bag or towel. Chopped or loose-leaf lettuces can be refrigerated in a glass container.
  • Melon: Store on the counter until ripe, then refrigerate.
  • Mushrooms: Refrigerate in a glass container.
  • Onions: Store on the counter.
  • Pears: Store on the counter until ripe, then refrigerate.
  • Persimmons: Store on the counter until ripe, then refrigerate.
  • Pineapple: Store on the counter until ripe—when you can easily pull out a leaf. Then, eat immediately or cut into slices and refrigerate in a container.
  • Pomegranate: Store on the counter or remove the seeds (arils) and refrigerate them in a jar.
  • Potatoes: Store in a dark drawer or cupboard.
  • Radishes: Separate the greens from the roots. Rinse the radishes and refrigerate in a jar of water. Change the water every few days. The greens can be eaten raw with salad or turned into pesto.
  • Scallions: Place in a jar of water and keep on the counter.
  • Spinach: Wrap in a damp cloth bag or towel and place in the crisper.
  • Stone fruit: Store on the counter until ripe, then transfer to the crisper.

My favorite food storage containers to keep on hand:

Advertisement

Jars:

Glass jars are the workhorses of a zero-waste kitchen. They can be used to buy food in bulk, store pantry essentials, and transport meals on the go.

Glass jars can also be used to freeze leftover sauces and soups, but be sure to leave an inch or two of empty space at the top to allow for expansion so the jars don’t crack. It’s also good to have a set of glass storage containers. Most come with plastic or rubber lids, but there are now options made from bamboo, stainless steel, and even glass.

Produce bags:

Believe it or not, produce can be kept fresh without plastic bags. If you’ve ever discovered a bag of slimy greens in the fridge, you know it’s a depressing sight. It turns out delicate greens such as lettuce, arugula, and fresh herbs prefer being stored in breathable cotton and thrive in a humid environment.

I like to keep a water-filled spray bottle in the kitchen to give greens and herbs a quick spritz before they go into the bag.

A damp cotton storage bag or tea towel hydrates greens while wicking away moisture and keeps them crisp for weeks—preventing food waste and saving money. I like to keep a water-filled spray bottle in the kitchen to give greens and herbs a quick spritz before they go into the bag, and every few days afterward if they start to dry out.

Advertisement

Sandwich bags and food wrap:

If you want to keep things light, especially for school lunches and travel, use reusable silicone bags to pack snacks and sandwiches and ditch the plastic waste. You can even write your kid’s name or a special note on the bags with a chalk pen.

Instead of plastic cling wrap, try beeswax cloths to preserve half an avocado or wedge of cheese, or use it to cover a bowl of leftovers. The warmth from your fingertips easily shapes and seals the cloth, and unlike plastic wrap, it can be washed and reused again and again. Many last up to a year and can be composted at the end of their useful life (and they smell like honey, yum). There are also vegan versions made from candelilla wax.

Reprinted from Simply Sustainable. Copyright © 2020 by Lily Cameron. Photographs copyright © 2020 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Lily Cameron
Lily Cameron Low-waste living expert
Lily Cameron is passionate about living a minimal, zero-waste lifestyle and helping others do the same. She launched her store, Wild Minimalist, to make it easier for more people to...

More On This Topic

Off-the-Grid

7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"

Sarah Regan
7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"
Climate Change

How We Need To Design Our World For Climate Change, From An Urban Planner

Kira Intrator, MCP
How We Need To Design Our World For Climate Change, From An Urban Planner
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Beauty

What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each

Jamie Schneider
What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each
Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips

Phyllicia Bonanno
A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips
Functional Food

After A 40-Year Career In Nutrition, This Is The Cardiocentric Diet I Follow

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
After A 40-Year Career In Nutrition, This Is The Cardiocentric Diet I Follow
More Planet

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Exactly When You Should Go To Sleep & Wake Up, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Exactly When You Should Go To Sleep & Wake Up, From A Neuroscientist
Recipes

This Latin American Lasaña Uses A Secret, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Latin American Lasaña Uses A Secret, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient
Integrative Health

This 5-Step Plan May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia By Up To 80%, Say Neurologists

Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
This 5-Step Plan May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia By Up To 80%, Say Neurologists
Beauty

This 2-Ingredient DIY Mask Is The Secret To Refreshed Strands

Alexandra Engler
This 2-Ingredient DIY Mask Is The Secret To Refreshed Strands
Home

How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter

Emma Loewe
How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter
Integrative Health

The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-store-40-fruits-and-vegetables-without-any-plastic

Your article and new folder have been saved!