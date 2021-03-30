How To Store 40+ Fruits & Veggies So They Last Longer — Without Using Plastic

If you want to keep things light, especially for school lunches and travel, use reusable silicone bags to pack snacks and sandwiches and ditch the plastic waste. You can even write your kid’s name or a special note on the bags with a chalk pen.

Instead of plastic cling wrap, try beeswax cloths to preserve half an avocado or wedge of cheese, or use it to cover a bowl of leftovers. The warmth from your fingertips easily shapes and seals the cloth, and unlike plastic wrap, it can be washed and reused again and again. Many last up to a year and can be composted at the end of their useful life (and they smell like honey, yum). There are also vegan versions made from candelilla wax.

Reprinted from Simply Sustainable. Copyright © 2020 by Lily Cameron. Photographs copyright © 2020 by Aubrie Pick. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House.