Low-waste living expert

Lily Cameron is passionate about living a minimal, zero-waste lifestyle and helping others do the same. She launched her store, Wild Minimalist, to make it easier for more people to switch to low-waste living, and shares tips and advice from her own family's plastic-free journey on their blog and Instagram. Lily lives in Marin, California, with her husband and business partner, Max, their son, and their rescue dachshund.