Nothing can warm you up from the inside out like a cozying up with a steaming, wholesome bowl of soup. Luckily, soup is also a versatile time-saver you can make ahead in batches and enjoy throughout the year.

And whether you're storing leftovers or honing your meal prep skills, freezing soup is one of the best ways to avoid waste and secure a healthy, readily available dish.

There are so many creative ways to ensure optimal longevity of freezer-friendly soups. Here, experts share the best ways to successfully freeze (and thaw) soup to help it retain peak flavor and nutrition.