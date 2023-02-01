The first time I made gravlax, a type of cured salmon, was with one of my closest friends, Marsa, who is quite the home cook. She talked about growing up in a Finnish-Austrian home where dishes like gravlax and mustard were always made from scratch. Cooking at home was a staple in her family. This dish is surprisingly simple and quite flavorful. If you prefer a hard cure, you can leave the fish to set for 24 to 30 hours.

I recently revisited this recipe for boxing day brunch and cured the salmon for 24 hours and the texture was perfect. Play with the timing to get the lax to your preferred consistency.