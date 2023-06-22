Tuna is one of the most commonly consumed fish species in the world. In fact, canned tuna is the second most consumed seafood product in America, topped only by shrimp.

Most of the tuna found in canned products is skipjack tuna, which is the smallest and most plentiful type of commercial tuna species. Skipjack prefer warmer waters and are concentrated in tropical areas of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. Albacore, also known as white tuna, is another tuna species commonly found in canned tuna products that are slightly larger than skipjack tuna. Albacore can be found in all ocean waters and the Mediterranean Sea.

Skipjack has a richer, more fishy taste compared to albacore, which has a lighter, more mild flavor. Ahi and yellowfin tuna are other mild-tasting tuna species often served raw as sashimi and cooked in steak form.