If you don't believe us, just peruse the menu at Brooklyn wine bar Rhodora, a handsome wood-paneled space with a lofty no-food-waste goal. Spanish inflected canned seafood, or conservas, are the big draw here, from petite, golden-hued cockles preserved in brine to hand-cut morsels of octopus packed with nuggets of garlic in zesty Portuguese olive oil.

"The food program is inspired by conservas tapas bars popular in Portugal and Barcelona," explained Rhodora co-owner Halley Chambers. Conservas were carefully chosen with sustainable fishing practices in mind, she continued, but tinned offerings aren't only for the benefit of the ocean. "It was also important to the team to build a sustainable and equitable staffing model and do away with the traditional hierarchy dividing BOH and FOH," she said.

For that reason, Rhodora nixed the notion of an executive chef or dedicated BOH team—something possible because any staff member can open a tin. "Tinned food [also] has the benefit of being single serving, minimizing the waste created by leftover food," she said.