Registered Dietitian

Erica Fand, M.S., R.D, is a registered dietitian and founder of Jeweled Nutrition. She uses her decade of personal experience with celiac disease coupled with her masters education from Columbia University and clinical training from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, to help busy, overwhelmed parents navigate their children’s nutrition concerns. Her passion is to make nutrition easy, fun, and accessible so that families can live an effortlessly healthy life.