Gluten has become a hot topic in recent years. Chances are you know someone with celiac disease, a gluten sensitivity, or another reason to remove gluten from their diet. So it’s no wonder many parents struggle with whether or not they should keep gluten off their child’s plate.

What if I were to tell you that gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale, may actually be beneficial as an effective prevention strategy for celiac disease? You may reconsider removing it from your child’s diet after all.