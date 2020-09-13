Celebrate Celiac Awareness Day With Our 6 Fave Gluten-Free Treats

Today is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day, a day meant to bring more attention to a pretty common condition. Different than gluten sensitivity, the more clinical celiac disease is an auto-immune condition that renders gluten damaging to the small intestine, as the body actually launches an attack on the organ.

So for those with the hereditary disease, eating gluten really isn't an option—but the good news is there's plenty of super tasty gluten-free recipes that we've grown to totally love, if we're gluten-free or not. Here's six of our absolute favorites recipes for making a tasty treat, any day of the week (or time of day).