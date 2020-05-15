Staying home shouldn't mean we don't celebrate, whether it's a birthday, a graduation, or even just a small win like wrapping up the work week. And what better way to celebrate than with a fancy dessert?

From Angela Garbacz, the owner of the women-powered Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln, Nebraska comes this recipe for a simple and delicious chocolate tart—as featured in her new cookbook, Something Golden. Like many of recipes shared in the book, it's inspired by the recipes she learned from her mother and grandmother, but it's updated to be simply shifted to accommodate vegan and gluten-free diets.

While other fancy tarts may require you to purchase special ingredients, the ones involved in making this tart are the same ones you'd flip into chocolate chip pancakes or cookies. And while you will need to wait for it to set, the actual time it takes working to put it together isn't long (and totally worth the reward).

In this dish, your choice of flour, gluten-free or otherwise, gets paired with additional almond flour to give the cookie crust the perfect texture. Coconut oil gives the chocolate ganache a glossy texture, while a touch of coffee gives it an extra depth of flavor. Worried about the sugar? There's plenty of natural sweeteners that can work too.