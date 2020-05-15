A Simple Chocolate Tart Recipe That Can Be Made To Fit Any Diet
Staying home shouldn't mean we don't celebrate, whether it's a birthday, a graduation, or even just a small win like wrapping up the work week. And what better way to celebrate than with a fancy dessert?
From Angela Garbacz, the owner of the women-powered Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln, Nebraska comes this recipe for a simple and delicious chocolate tart—as featured in her new cookbook, Something Golden. Like many of recipes shared in the book, it's inspired by the recipes she learned from her mother and grandmother, but it's updated to be simply shifted to accommodate vegan and gluten-free diets.
While other fancy tarts may require you to purchase special ingredients, the ones involved in making this tart are the same ones you'd flip into chocolate chip pancakes or cookies. And while you will need to wait for it to set, the actual time it takes working to put it together isn't long (and totally worth the reward).
In this dish, your choice of flour, gluten-free or otherwise, gets paired with additional almond flour to give the cookie crust the perfect texture. Coconut oil gives the chocolate ganache a glossy texture, while a touch of coffee gives it an extra depth of flavor. Worried about the sugar? There's plenty of natural sweeteners that can work too.
Chocolate Ganache Tart With Cookie Crust
Makes one 11-inch tart
Ingredients
For the cookie crust:
- Nonstick spray for pan
- 1 1/2 cups almond flour
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour OR gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 1/3 unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup cane sugar or sweetener
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter OR 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
For the chocolate filling:
- 2 cups chopped bittersweet chocolate or chips (vegan if necessary)
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
- 1 1/2 cups milk OR plant-based milk of choice
- 1 cup melted coconut oil
Method
- Preheat your oven to 375°F and spray a standard 11-inch fluted tart pan with nonstick spray.
- To make the cookie crust: Place the almond flour, baking flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a standard mixer fitter with the paddle attachment and mix on low speed to combine the ingredients.
- Add your choice of fat and mix again on low speed to break up the fat into pea-size pieces. Slowly ad the cold water and mix until the dough has formed a nice ball.
- Press the dough into the prepared plan, using your hands, making sure the crust is an even thickness across the bottom and up the sides of the pan.
- Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the crust no longer looks shiny but has a matte finish and is slightly coming away from the sides of the pan. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool at room temperature.
- To make the ganache filling: Combine the chocolate, salt, and instant coffee granules in a heatproof medium bowl.
- Heat the milk in a small saucepan until it just begins to simmer. Turn off the heat and carefully pour the milk into the bowl of chocolate.
- Let the ingredients sit for about 2 minutes, the mix together gently with a whisk. Once the milk and chocolate have melted together and the mixture is a silky, beautiful chocolate, add the melted coconut oil and gently whisk again to combine.
- Gently pour the chocolate ganache into the prepared tart crust, making sure to have an even layer of ganache across the top of the tart. Let the tart sit at room temperature until the ganache is set, about 2 hours.
- Then, you can transfer the tart to the refrigerator to finish setting. Let the tart set in the fridge for at least 3 hours before serving.
