Since we're all cooking quarantine-style these days, this recipe is extra comfort-foody, customizable and family-friendly. These Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough pancakes, from my new cookbook, Simply Laura Lea, are just as delicious as their traditional counterpart. In fact, if you're having trouble sourcing coconut flour and arrowroot starch, you can absolutely sub all-purpose flour for coconut and cornstarch for arrowroot. Start with the same amounts of each flour, and then you may add a few more tablespoons to the batter to reach a pourable, but not runny, consistency.

One of the keys to successful pancakes is patience when it comes to heat. You must give your pan plenty of time to get warm. We're not talking scorching hot; we're talking just warm enough that you hear a little "sizzle" when batter hits the pan, but there's no smoke or burning. And then—put some music on, pour another cup of coffee, and wait for your pancakes to be ready for flipping: You want the surface to be covered in bubbles and the sides to be puffy and rounded.

If you keep these tips in mind, you should have successful stack experiences! And you can certainly play around with toppings; while I obviously love mine studded with chocolate chips, they're lovely with sliced banana, blueberries, a sprinkle of cinnamon and coconut sugar, or some roasted chopped nuts.