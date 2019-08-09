The 5 Best Gluten-Free Cookbooks

Against All Grain Celebrations by Danielle Walker

Paleo queen Danielle Walker made waves with her bestselling first cookbook, Against All Grain, but Celebrations is our favorite of her books. It features grain-free, dairy-free recipe for every type of celebration, from Thanksgiving to birthdays to the Fourth of July. The food itself is innovative, foolproof, and absolutely delicious, but we especially love the messaging behind this one—that being gluten-free doesn't mean missing out on any of the celebration-worthy moments of life. Filled with iconic dishes (Thanksgiving stuffing, vanilla birthday cake) and more creative ones (the Butternut Sage Carbonara is unmissable), this is a book you'll reach for time and again. Against All Grain Celebrations: A Year of Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Paleo Recipes for Every Occasion by Danielle Walker ($35)