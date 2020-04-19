With four locations in Southern California, Café Gratitude is a popular destination for plant-based treats for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even more sweet treats than we could imagine.

In the recently published cookbook Love Is Served: Inspired Plant-Based Recipes from Southern California, Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis and the café owners share recipes for menu favorites, including these cinnamon rolls. Each recipe in the book has its own affirmation pair with it, an expression of a founding component of the café, which has always looked to affirmations for inspiration. The rolls proclaim "I am serene" before launching into the recipe, and the rewarding process of making them can easily become a calming and meditative process with this mantra in mind.

Made using a special blend of gluten-free flour (which we've included the formula for below), these cinnamon rolls don't rely on yeast or dairy for their structure fluffy structure. One of the magic ingredients in getting the rolls perfect is psyllium husk powder, which acts as a binder in gluten-free and egg free bakes.

According to the book's introduction to the recipe, these rolls "are the apex of our accomplishments as an organic, gluten-free, vegan bakery," but there's no reason to be intimidated. The step by step instructions make these gooey breakfast sweets an attainable goal—and they actually recommend making a double batch so you can freeze half and save yourself the process of making them next time a craving strikes.