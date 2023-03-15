According to Shapiro, you want to focus on quality as much as quantity when it comes to weight loss. "Eating high-quality, nutrient-dense foods provides the body with ample nutrients to function at optimal levels. This contributes to improvements in levels of inflammation, hormones, hunger cues, and mood," she says. Because of that, corn oil may not be your best fat choice for weight loss.

She recommends healthier fats found in olive oil, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, herring, sardines) instead.