Olive Oil vs. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil: What's The Difference & Which One Should You Choose?

Important to note here: “The amount of polyphenols in any given oil is determined by many factors, such as growing conditions,” Nielsen says. “Oils that are unfiltered retain the highest amount of these phytochemicals.” Most EVOOs in your average supermarket are filtered and contain fewer polyphenols—though they’re certainly still beneficial!

In addition to those powerful compounds, EVOO also contains vitamin E and vitamin K, adds integrative dietitian Jessica Cording, R.D.

Then there are the fats in EVOO. Whether extra-virgin or not, olive oil contains primarily heart-healthy monounsaturated fats3 (specifically oleic acid). In addition to helping decrease LDL (a.k.a. “bad”) cholesterol and increase HDL (“good”) cholesterol, these fats may have anti-inflammatory properties of their own.

EVOO’s benefits don’t end with heart health, either. A large randomized controlled trial4 on the Mediterranean diet found that women who supplemented this healthy eating pattern with EVOO had a significantly lower risk of breast cancer than women who stuck to low-fat eating, shares plant-based chef and registered dietitian Alex Caspero, R.D.

Research also suggests that EVOO may have protective benefits against type 2 diabetes5 , gut dysbiosis6 , and cognitive decline7 .