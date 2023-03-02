Olive Oil vs. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil: What's The Difference & Which One Should You Choose?

When it comes to olive oils, EVOO is the star child—and it's certainly earned that reputation. Loaded with antioxidant polyphenols, healthy fats, and more, it has plenty of health benefits (and lots of flavor) to offer. That said, while pure olive oil doesn't boast quite the same level of antioxidants as EVOO, it's still one of the healthiest cooking oils out there—and a much better pick than highly refined seed oils.