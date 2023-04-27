Until further research is conducted outlining the specific health consequences of MNPs in the brain, scientists suggest limiting exposure and restricting usage as much as possible. Avoiding single-use plastic and plastic food packaging is a good place to start.

Avoid other environmental toxins as well (e.g., heavy metals, harsh chemicals, pollutants, mold, etc.), as an increased toxic burden makes it more difficult for your detox organs to filter, bind to, and eliminate all unwanted compounds.

While MNPs cannot be avoided entirely, there are natural ways you can strengthen your body's natural detox pathways on a daily basis—such as eating a plant-rich diet with detoxifying herbs and micronutrients, sweating regularly (e.g., through physical activity, sauna usage, and hot baths), and hydrating properly (but remember—tap water has far fewer plastic particles than bottled water!).

You can also consider taking a targeted detoxification supplement that delivers antioxidant ingredients (e.g., glutathione, vitamin C, and milk thistle), promotes optimal function of your elimination organs (i.e., the liver, kidneys, gut, lungs, skin, and lymph), and further bolsters your body's natural detox pathways. (Discover mindbodygreen's favorite liver detox supplements here.)