I'm A Body-Neutral Trainer: How To Set Fitness Goals (Other Than Weight Loss)

Sure, you know that exercise can be good for your mood, but if you’re one of millions of Americans suffering from exercise addiction (which is four times as common in people with an eating disorder), you may be used to ignoring your mental health for the sake of your workouts.

This is where I like to bring in mood tracking. It can be as simple as noting your mood before, during, and after exercise using a scale of unpleasant, pleasant, or neutral. You can apply the strategy to hunger level, body image, and energy.

Taking multiple moments throughout the day to check in with your physical and emotional state–and writing it down–can not only serve as evidence of improvements over time, but can also signal when something is off. For example, if you are often feeling unpleasant after your workouts, you may need to switch up your routine by resting more, eating more, or changing your workout type.