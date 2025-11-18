New Study Shows That Leucine May Support Mitochondrial Health*
Leucine is best known as a muscle-building amino acid. But new preclinical research1 suggests that it may have a deeper role in how our cells make energy. Beyond supporting protein synthesis, leucine appears to directly influence how mitochondria maintain and produce energy.*
Here’s how, and what you can do to make sure you get enough of this essential amino acid.
About the study
Researchers set out to understand how certain nutrients signal mitochondria to keep, discard, or import specific proteins, which is a fundamental process for energy production. They wanted to observe how proteins on the outer mitochondrial membrane are broken down or stabilized.
Why dig into this? If nutrients can influence whether mitochondria retain key proteins rather than dismantling them, that points to a direct link between what we eat and how well our cells generate energy.
So, the team investigated whether certain amino acids could tip that balance in a way that strengthens mitochondrial function (via a lab study in animal and human cells). And leucine stood out as a key influencer.
Leucine & energy production
The researchers found that leucine helps mitochondria hold onto key proteins that are essential for energy production.
By protecting these proteins, mitochondria can bring in more of the tools they need, expand their protein network, and generate energy more efficiently.* The effect was seen in both animal and human cells.
It appears to give mitochondria a boost, helping cells produce the energy they need to function at their best.*
How to get enough leucine
Leucine is one of nine essential amino acids and one of three branched-chain amino acids. This amino acid is primarily concentrated in animal proteins. Typically, just one serving of animal protein will provide around 2.5 to 3 grams of leucine (which is the amount needed to trigger muscle protein synthesis), whereas plant proteins often require a much higher volume.
You can also lean on supplements to help optimize your leucine intake. Some whey protein powders (like this one) and some amino acid supplements (like this) provide the ideal amount of leucine per serving to support muscle growth, recovery, and energy.*
The takeaway
These findings highlight that leucine’s impact extends beyond muscle health. This amino acid may help mitochondria operate at full capacity.
While the research is early and primarily preclinical, it strengthens the idea that amino acid availability shapes metabolic health at the deepest cellular levels. Prioritizing high-quality protein (and thus leucine) may be one way to support energy production from the inside out.