Fueling Muscle Growth Goes Beyond Grams Of Protein — Pay Attention To BCAAs
When it comes to building and maintaining muscle, we know that protein plays a starring role. And while getting enough total grams of protein each day (experts often recommend 0.7 to 1 gram per pound of body weight a day) is crucial, the body doesn’t utilize whole proteins in those processes.
Instead, it breaks protein down into smaller units called amino acids. And it’s these amino acids that have very specific jobs in the body. For instance, some amino acids are repurposed and used to build enzymes or hormones1, whereas others are more directly involved in muscle building and repair processes (aka muscle protein synthesis).
Those most involved in muscle health are the branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs): Isoleucine, leucine, and valine.
What are BCAAs?
Ok, let's break it down. There are 20 different amino acids that make up the proteins in our body. Nine of them are called essential amino acids (EEAs) because we have to get them through food or supplements. And three of those nine are the BCAAs isoleucine, leucine, and valine.
They earned the name BCAAs due to their distinctive chemical structure, which features a “branched” side chain. This structure gives them unique properties in how they’re used by the body, especially within muscle tissue.
BCAAs are particularly involved in energy production and the natural processes of protein building and repair2, making them especially relevant for anyone focused on strength, recovery, and overall metabolic health.*
Let’s dive into the specific role of each one.
It’s worth noting, though, that all nine essential amino acids work together to optimally support muscle growth. BCAAs just play a leading role.*
Isoleucine
Isoleucine is found in especially high concentrations in muscle tissue (meaning the main food sources will primarily be animal proteins).
It’s one of the fundamental building blocks for protein in the body. It’s also acts as a signaling molecule, participating in pathways that help regulate how the body uses and stores energy.*
Leucine
Leucine is the most important amino acid for triggering muscle protein synthesis. It activates the body's mTOR pathway3, which controls the anabolic (growth) and catabolic (breakdown) signaling of skeletal muscle.*
When this pathway is activated, muscle protein synthesis can commence, and the body is in a prime state to build and repair muscle.* Leucine is the key dietary trigger of this pathway.
The thing is, you have to consume at least 2.5 grams of leucine in a serving to do so. If you don’t hit this threshold, you won’t get the full muscle-building benefits.*
Animal proteins generally contain higher levels of leucine, making it easier to meet this threshold in one serving. Plant proteins, while valuable, may require higher quantities to reach the same level.
Valine
Valine, the third BCAA, works alongside isoleucine and leucine to support muscle and energy metabolism.*
It provides an additional source of fuel to muscles during activity and contributes to maintaining steady energy levels.
Some research suggests valine may help with exercise-related fatigue and support steady energy and mental clarity.*
How to optimize your amino acid intake
While it’s possible to get all essential amino acids from food sources, hitting the optimal balance at the right time (say, around a workout) can be tricky. That’s why targeted supplementation can be a helpful strategy. By providing the exact amino acids your muscles need, in the right ratio, supplements help ensure you’re always primed for recovery and growth.*
That’s where mindbodygreen’s lean & tone aminos+ comes in. Each serving delivers all nine essential amino acids, including a clinically relevant 2.5 grams of leucine to help meet the leucine threshold.
The formula is fully transparent and lists out the exact dose of each amino acid (unlike many blends on the market that may fall short on leucine).
Just mix one berry-flavored packet into water before. Sip it before, during, or after a workout to to provide your body with the building blocks it needs to support muscle protein synthesis and recovery.*
The takeaway
Protein is essential for muscle health, but the story gets more specific. Isoleucine, leucine, and valine are especially important for supporting the body’s ability to build and maintain muscle.*
By optimizing your intake of these amino acids, whether through smart food choices or targeted supplementation, you’re giving your muscles the support they need to thrive.