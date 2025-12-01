GLP-1 Medications Just Got WHO’s Backing — Here’s The Part You Can’t Ignore

Originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, these therapies have demonstrated benefits that extend far beyond the number on your scale. Research shows they significantly reduce cardiovascular complications2 , protect kidney function in high-risk populations, and may even lower the risk of premature death in people with diabetes. These aren't marketing claims; they're documented metabolic and longevity benefits backed by substantial clinical evidence, which is why the medical conversation around GLP-1s has accelerated so rapidly.