A Simple Guide On What To Eat To Support Muscle Health
It seems like everyone is focused on building muscle at the moment. And it’s not just for aesthetic reasons (although looking toned is absolutely a perk).
Muscle is the organ of longevity, and having more muscle mass actually helps boost metabolism (by increasing the number of calories you burn during the day), supports bones and joints, and improves cardiovascular health.
But building and maintaining muscle isn’t only about logging gym hours—although having a solid strength training routine is vital. Muscle health is also highly influenced by what you eat and when.
Here, we break down the main nutritional components that help fuel your muscles.
Protein
Protein is essential for stimulating muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the cellular process that repairs and builds muscle. Even if you’re diligent with workouts, insufficient protein holds you back from real results.
At a minimum, aim for 25 to 30+ grams of protein at each meal during the day to help stimulate and optimize muscle protein synthesis (yes, every meal and even on days you don’t work out!). A quick way to determine a good protein range for you is to take your weight (in pounds) and multiply it by 0.77 and 1.
While total protein intake is important, so is the amino acid composition of that protein. Make sure you also get at least 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine, which is the primary switch for turning on MPS. For reference, one 4-ounce serving of chicken breast, turkey, or other high-quality protein fulfills that minimum protein and leucine threshold.
Foods to eat: Poultry (pasture-raised, if possible), wild-caught salmon, Greek yogurt (grass-fed, if possible), cottage cheese, grass-fed beef, pork, tofu, grass-fed whey protein powder, eggs
Carbohydrates
Protein always gets the most attention when it comes to muscle health, but carbs are also important. Carbs are stored in the muscles as glycogen, which is the muscles’ main energy source during exercise.
Eating too few carbs (and having suboptimal glycogen stores) will likely leave you feeling tired and drained during workouts—meaning you won’t be able to push yourself as hard.
Plus, carbs support recovery. If you skimp on carbs post-workout, your body may divert some of that protein into making glucose to restore glycogen stores (yes, that can happen).
Foods to eat: Potatoes, sweet potatoes, whole-grain bread, quinoa, legumes, and lentils
Hydration
We can’t forget about hydration. When you’re even slightly dehydrated, muscles fatigue more quickly, coordination suffers, and recovery slows. That’s because water supports nutrient delivery, waste removal, and muscle contraction1.
But it’s not just about fluids. Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, are key players too.
They regulate nerve signaling and help muscles contract and relax efficiently.* Sweating during exercise depletes these minerals, which is why replenishing them through or a well-formulated electrolyte mix can be so beneficial (this is our favorite one).
Foods to eat: Bananas, leafy greens, nuts, yogurt, a sprinkle of sea salt, or an electrolyte drink mix.
Healthy fats
Healthy fats are often overlooked when it comes to muscle health, but they’re essential for keeping this lean tissue strong as we age.
Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, help preserve muscle mass and strength2 by reducing chronic low-grade inflammation and supporting the way your muscles respond to protein. They also improve blood flow, which helps deliver nutrients and oxygen to muscle tissue.
Meanwhile, monounsaturated fats from foods like olive oil, avocado, and nuts provide steady energy and aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (like vitamin D), which are vital for muscle function and bone strength.
Creatine
Creatine is one of the most researched and effective supplements for muscle health and longevity. And if you’re goal is to increase your muscle mass, then creatine should be integrated into your daily routine.*
Why? Taking just 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate daily (even on rest days) has been shown to build more lean muscle and improve body composition compared to exercise alone.* (You can up that to 10 grams a day for cognitive benefits). This holds true whether you’re brand-new to resistance training or a seasoned lifter.
Beyond muscles, creatine supports brain energy, bone health, and overall resilience, making it a smart daily staple for overall well-being.
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ pairs 5 grams of creatine with 2 grams of taurine to further support performance, recovery, and longevity. It’s an especially powerful combo for women who want to feel stronger, more toned, and more energized.*
When does timing matter?
Timing also matters when it comes to properly fueling your muscles before a workout and recovery afterwards.
- Before exercise: Eat a balanced meal about 2 hours before a workout or have a lighter snack that’s easier to digest. Here are 3 pre-workout snacks for an energy boost.
- After: Eat a meal or substantial snack 30 minutes- 2 hours after a workout with at least 25 grams of protein (and 2.5+ grams of leucine).
The takeaway
Supporting muscle health requires a solid strength training program and proper nutrition.
Eating enough high-quality protein (and leucine), carbs, and healthy fats can help maximize muscle protein synthesis to keep you healthy and active now and decades down the road.