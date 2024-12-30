Advertisement
Follow This Zero-Stress Guide To Eat More Protein & Enjoy Your Meals
There are so many benefits to eating a high-protein diet. Getting enough of this macronutrient is crucial for building muscle, losing fat, improving metabolic health, and regulating appetite1—so you actually feel full and satisfied with your meal.
While so many people are trying to eat more protein, there's also a lot of stress around how to do that. But don't fret. Hitting your protein needs isn't as complicated as you may think.
Here, we're breaking down how to transition to a high-protein diet easily so you feel confident in curating a blanched plate you enjoy eating:
Know your protein range
Everyone's protein needs are going to look a bit different. Your age, goals, and activity levels all influence what's best for you.
For a higher-protein diet, a quick way to determine what a good range for you is to take your weight (in pounds) and multiply it by 0.77 and 1. So, if you're 145 pounds, try aiming for 111-145 grams of protein per day. (Aim for the higher end of that range if you're looking to gain muscle or lose fat.)
A range allows you a nice buffer for day-to-day variability—you don't have to hyper-fixate on hitting one specific number each day!
Get familiar with serving sizes
After you know your protein needs, it's a smart idea to familiarize yourself with how much protein some of your favorite high-protein foods provide (looking at labels or using an app is helpful here).
And here's a quick cheat sheet for some of our high-protein go-to's:
- 4 oz chicken breast (35 grams)
- 4 oz 90% lean ground beef (30 grams)
- 1 cup Greek yogurt (24 grams)
- 1 cup cottage cheese (24 grams)
- 2 eggs (12 grams)
- ¾ cup tofu crumble (33 grams)
Now, we're not saying these are the exact amounts of these foods you need to eat at a time. The appropriate portion size for you may be smaller or larger.
To better visualize what ounces or cups look like on your plate, you can always measure or use a kitchen scale to help train your eye or to take stock of what your portion sizes currently look like. (It's definitely not something you have to do daily if you don't want to.)
Editor's note: I'm someone who usually eyeballs everything. But on my high-protein journey, I did find measuring out protein foods I eat daily (like yogurt) and plating them on and with the utensils I use daily helped me better mentally calibrate serving sizes. I now know what spooning 4 ounces of ground beef looks like for taco bowls. And I can always adjust that serving based on my hunger levels and what else is in the bowl.
Increase portions of foods you're already eating
If you find that your current protein portions aren't getting you near your 20, 30, even 40 grams of protein per meal, just try increasing the portion of the protein-rich foods you're already eating.
If you typically opt for 3 or 4 ounces of chicken, you can bump it up to 6. Or if you eat just a half cup of yogurt for breakfast, consider increasing it to 1 cup.
Find higher-protein alternatives
The next step is to find some easy higher-protein swaps for foods. For example, you could,
- Choose quinoa or bulgur over rice
- Choose lentil pasta over wheat noodles
- Choose Greek yogurt over sour cream
- Choose bone broth over vegetable stock for soups
- Choose collagen over creamer for your coffee
Incorporate a protein powder
While you don't have to down protein shakes to hit your protein needs, incorporating a high-quality protein powder into your routine is a simple way to quickly ramp up your intake.
And whey is what you should look out for.
Whey protein (derived from milk) is one of the most studied protein powders available, and it's higher in essential amino acids like leucine than plant-based protein powders.
Whey protein isolate in particular is a concentrated source (90-95%) of protein with less than 1% lactose2—making it a more friendly choice for people with lactose intolerance.
mindbodygreen's grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is a clean option that provides 25 grams of whey protein in each serving. Plus, each serving packs the necessary 2.5 grams of the amino leucine, which is needed to jump-start muscle growth.*
Depending on your preferences or dietary restrictions, you can also reach for a plant protein powder (we break down the main differences between whey and plant protein here).
Editors note: I've been using mindbodygreen's grass-fed whey protein isolate+ for the last year in my morning oats or yogurt bowl. The vanilla not only smells like it's straight out of a bakery but truly enhances the flavor and texture of my breakfast.
Quality matters
Quality matters when it comes to protein. While both plant and animal proteins count toward your daily goals, animal proteins are of higher quality.
They offer more essential amino acids that many plants lack—including leucine. They're also easier to digest and provide key nutrients like iron and vitamin B12.
It's absolutely possible to meet your protein needs with a vegan or vegetarian diet, but including some animal foods on your plate is going to be more efficient at getting you there.
The takeaway
Getting enough protein in your day-to-day life may feel impossible. But coming into a high-protein diet with a plan and making a few small tweaks to your serving sizes, food choices, and supplements can make the transition to eating a high-protein diet a breeze.
Please don't forget about fiber to make sure you stay regular during this transition!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN