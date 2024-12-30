Editor's note: I'm someone who usually eyeballs everything. But on my high-protein journey, I did find measuring out protein foods I eat daily (like yogurt) and plating them on and with the utensils I use daily helped me better mentally calibrate serving sizes. I now know what spooning 4 ounces of ground beef looks like for taco bowls. And I can always adjust that serving based on my hunger levels and what else is in the bowl.