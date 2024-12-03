Eating High-Protein? These Foods Will Likely Be On Your Plate In 2025

While she notes that saturated fats can raise LDL cholesterol slightly in certain people (around a 5% increase), Layman emphasizes that the primary factor raising blood cholesterol levels is eating too many calories and too many carbohydrates3 . (And if you are one of those people watching your saturated fat intake, consider reaching for venison or bison. These are nutrient-dense, high-quality, complete proteins with less saturated fat than beef.)