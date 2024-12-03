Advertisement
Eating High-Protein? These Foods Will Likely Be On Your Plate In 2025
There’s no doubt that protein has been having a moment in the spotlight—a moment that’s lasted for several years now.
It started with a shift in how we define optimal protein intake for longevity (a focus of 2023). Then, higher-protein diets helped dismantle the pillars of traditional diet cultures' eat less mantra (rising to prominence in 2024). Now, heading into 2025, we’re seeing people loading their plates with animal proteins like meat, poultry, dairy, eggs, and fish—shying away from overly processed plant-based alternatives.
Experts agree that animal proteins are very nutrient-dense, easily digestible, satiating, tasty, and don’t warrant an automatic backlash for having saturated fat.
In the year ahead, we predict that people will embrace the benefits of high-quality, whole-food animal proteins to rebalance their plates for better health.
Health benefits are driving interest in animal proteins
The emphasis on high-protein living is encouraging people to prioritize animal proteins once again.
According to The International Food Information Councils 2024 Food & Health Survey of 3,000 adults, about 71% of folks are actively trying to consume more protein (up from 59% and 67% from previous years). And, high-protein was cited as the most commonly followed eating pattern—driven by goals of feeling better and having more energy.
Including animal proteins in your diet helps you reach your lofty protein goals (whether that's 100, 150, or even 200+ grams a day) and improve your overall health—not hurt it.
“High-quality animal proteins provide a rich source of essential amino acids, vital for many processes in the body in addition to maintaining and building muscle,” says functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., author of Forever Strong.
This includes leucine, an essential amino acid that’s necessary to kick off muscle protein synthesis (MPS).
Incorporating animal protein helps us stay within optimal calorie ranges and support lean muscle maintenance, metabolic health, and even longevity without risking caloric excess.
“Incorporating animal protein helps us stay within optimal calorie ranges and support lean muscle maintenance, metabolic health, and even longevity without risking caloric excess," emphasizes Lyon.
To fully reap these benefits, Lyon recommends most people aim to get around 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight daily—ensuring each meal includes 30 to 50 grams of high-quality protein.
The key here is to focus on quality.
Quality counts: Animal vs. plant protein
There are differences between plant and animal proteins that aren’t captured in the protein line of the Nutrition Facts panel.
- Amino acids: “Animal proteins have around 45% essential amino acids [the ones you have to obtain through the diet], whereas plant proteins are between 25 and 35%,” says leading amino acid researcher Donald Layman, Ph.D., For example, you need about 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine to trigger MPS. Animal proteins are naturally higher in leucine, so it's reasonable to reach this 2.5-gram threshold in just one serving. You can still hit that threshold through plant foods alone; you just need to eat a higher volume of food. “In other words, plant proteins can lead to higher energy (calorie) consumption for the same muscle-supporting amino acid intake,” says Lyon.
- Protein per calorie: So, what’s the difference in volume? Plain chicken, beef, turkey, cod, etc., all provide a lot of protein in a manageable serving without a lot of calories. A 3-ounce serving1 of chicken breast gets you 26 grams of protein for about 150 calories. To get 26 grams of protein from black beans, you’d have to eat nearly 2 cups2, totaling 392 calories. While we don’t advise obsessing over calories by any means, they are one consideration of the protein conversation that is worth mentioning. Layman notes that this really comes into play as protein needs increase with age (to maintain muscle mass) and calorie needs decline. “So now you need more protein in fewer calories, which is virtually impossible to do with a vegetarian diet,” he says. “If you're wanting to use a lot of isolated proteins to make foods, you can probably pull it off, but you can't really do it with natural foods.”
- Digestibility: We can also more easily absorb and utilize the protein from animals vs. plants. Animal proteins are “about 100% digestible where plant proteins range between 50 and 70% digestible in their natural forms,” says Layman.
- Vitamins and minerals: Animal proteins provide key nutrients like iron and vitamin B12 that are difficult to get through plants. “These nutrients are crucial for energy production, red blood cell formation, and nervous system health, particularly for women, who have higher iron needs,” says Lyon. “Unlike plant-based iron, heme iron from animal sources is more readily absorbed by the body, helping maintain energy and stamina. Relying solely on plant proteins can make it challenging to get adequate levels of these essential nutrients without additional interventions [like supplementation].”
Can you overdo it on animal proteins?
These benefits often get overshadowed by the food’s saturated fat and cholesterol content. (Saturated fat is mainly relevant for meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy. Fish have low amounts of this fat and high amounts of polyunsaturated fats like omega-3s).
High intake of saturated fat is linked to increases in LDL cholesterol (the type that plays a role in plaque formation) and cardiovascular disease risk. “Concerns about saturated fats and cholesterol in animal proteins arise primarily when these are consumed alongside excess calories and high-carbohydrate intake, which can increase the total caloric load and impact cardiovascular health,” says Lyon.
While she notes that saturated fats can raise LDL cholesterol slightly in certain people (around a 5% increase), Layman emphasizes that the primary factor raising blood cholesterol levels is eating too many calories and too many carbohydrates3. (And if you are one of those people watching your saturated fat intake, consider reaching for venison or bison. These are nutrient-dense, high-quality, complete proteins with less saturated fat than beef.)
So, reducing your intake of refined carbohydrates will likely have a more profound effect on your cholesterol than reducing your red meat consumption from three times a week to two.
Concerns about saturated fats and cholesterol in animal proteins arise primarily when these are consumed alongside excess calories and high-carbohydrate intake.
To further cut back on saturated fat intake, Lyon recommends choosing lean animal proteins and pairing them with unsaturated fats (like olive oil or avocado oil).
Layman agrees that lower fat choices keep calories in check. He also encourages people to get their fats naturally and focus on limiting the highly processed ones in fried food, candies, and desserts.
Don’t forget about fish. Fish has a much lower appropriation of saturated fat and a higher percentage of unsaturated fats. Currently, 90% of U.S. adults don’t get the recommended 8 ounces (minimum) of seafood a week.
Editor’s note: Let’s not forget that protein is just one part of the diet
What I often find missing from high-protein conversations is context into how it fits into the diet—it’s just one part of your plate (we’re not advocating for the carnivore diet here). In fact, long-standing health recommendations cite that protein should contribute 10-35% of your total daily calorie intake4 (higher-protein diets exceed that 25% mark). The recommendation of 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight recommendation can fit within this range.
But the fact of the matter is that protein currently only accounts for about 16% of people’s diets5. So there’s wiggle room to increase that percentage by eating more protein and by decreasing intake from other food groups—namely low-quality carbs.
Low-quality carbs contribute to a whopping 42% of total calorie intake6. That’s too much. These are carbs with little fiber and added sugars that do nothing to help you feel full, regulate calorie intake, and balance blood sugar. Replacing low-quality carbs with high-fiber, phytonutrient-rich carbs (like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and lentils), is one of the best ways to cut back on saturated fat, added sugars, and excess calories to support your overall health.
And again, the conversation comes back to quality—improving the quality of the proteins, carbs, and fats on your plate in proportions that work for you. (Here’s more info on the role of high-quality fats in the diet.)
It’s time to diversify our protein intake
Getting adequate bioavailable protein doesn’t mean eating only a bowl of ground beef for lunch—it’s important to diversify our protein intake to include different meats, dairy, eggs, and seafood.
While all provide protein, they do provide slightly different ratios of amino acids, fats, and micronutrients. Fatty seafood is the best source of omega-3 fatty acids. Dairy products are a valuable source of vitamin D and calcium—nutrients that 93% and 38% of people fall short on. Red meat (beef, lamb, pork, venison, and bison) is richer in iron and vitamin B12 than white meat.
Layman notes that as people steered away from red meat (due to saturated fat messaging) they replaced that with chicken in rather unhealthy forms—fried chicken, breaded chicken, processed chicken, barbecue wings, etc.
Many studies lump red meat intake with processed meats (those that have been smoked, cured, or preserved in some way, including sausages, hot dogs, bacon, salami, deli meats, and jerky). However, when researchers remove processed meats from this animal protein intake, it’s high intake of processed meat7 that is most strongly associated with chronic health concerns8.
So, it’s best to limit your intake of processed meats and consistently choose unprocessed animal proteins (aka chicken, ground pork, beef roast, yogurt, fish filet, etc.).
That doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor, though, as preparing these proteins at home with real herbs, spices, and healthy fats like avocado and olive oil makes them into healthy, mouthwatering meals.
Plus, shifting your carb intake away from refined grains (which contain little to no protein) to fruits, vegetables, legumes, and lentils introduces more sources of nutrient-rich protein into your diet.
Keeping sustainability in mind
Of course, environmental impact comes to mind when you think of animal proteins. And there are increasing options out there for sustainably sourced options.
Force of Nature provides a variety of grass-fed beef, bison, and game, all sourced from ranches that follow regenerative principles.
“Regenerative practices rebuild soil health, increase biodiversity, and actively sequester carbon, reversing damage caused by conventional agriculture,” says Force of Nature’s Director of Marketing Emily Wylie. “Rather than reducing meat consumption to lessen environmental impact, regenerative agriculture proves that it’s not about ‘less meat,’ but rather ‘better meat.’”
And research does show that 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised meat9 is richer in B vitamins, omega-3 fats, iron, and zinc.
For seafood, Wild Alaskan Company is increasing access to wild-caught and sourced seafood. When it comes to dairy, Alexandre Family Farm, the first certified regenerative dairy farm in the United States, and Organic Valley (available at most major grocery stores) have also implemented an impressive number of climate-conscious practices.
What’s to come
High-protein diets aren’t going anywhere. With that, we need simplistic, wholesome, and high-quality proteins—and animal products fit the bill.
In the last several years, we’ve seen the way people purchase proteins shift—favoring online meat delivery and subscription services. And that’s only suspected to rise. In 2024, the global meat subscription market has a valuation of $1.7 billion—that’s projected to rise to $7.1 billion by 2034. Not to mention, interest in specialty cuts of meat (like organ meat, oxtail, oxtail, and lambribs) is on the rise and contributing to greater diversity of protein intake.
In 2025, we expect folks to associate animal proteins with healthy eating—that supports muscle health, cognitive function, and longevity—and favor them over highly processed plant proteins. We hope to see interest in sustainable and regenerative farming practices rise, and accessibility to these products to expand.
