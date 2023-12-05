Farm insights

"After watching Food Inc. for the first time, I went plant-based overnight. The visuals of cows crammed together into tiny spaces completely turned me off of dairy. My perception of dairy farms was altered to fit this imagery—but those ideas changed earlier this year when I visited a family farm outside of Stowe, Vermont that's part of the Organic Valley co-op... The farmers knew every single cow by name and could tell you different quirks about their personalities. Visiting the farm helped me discover that I was comfortable consuming dairy when it came from this type of source: pasture-raised cows on family farms."—Braelyn Wood, mindbodygreen Deputy Commerce Editor