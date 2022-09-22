 Skip to content

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
September 22, 2022 — 12:33 PM

Every Sunday, my friends and I gather in the backyard of their quaint (read: tiny) New York apartment for “Family Dinner.” Each week serves as a time to workshop recipes and try the latest trends that the internet has to offer. This week’s feature: a butter board, straight from TikTok.

What is a butter board, you may ask? Well, while you’ve surely heard of a charcuterie board, the butter board has slowly been creeping up the ranks—and it’s exactly what it sounds like. To make one, simply spread softened butter across a board (we’re partial to grass-fed here at mbg) and add the toppings of your choosing. Then, give everyone a slice of bread to dip into the buttery goodness.

For this week’s dinner party, we opted for honey and pesto to complement the creamy, delicious butter. And the ensuing feast got me thinking: is there any way to make this decadent dish even a tiny bit healthier?

How to up the veggie profile of your butter board.

There's certainly nothing wrong with topping your board with a classic pesto and calling it a starter. But what if we told you there was a way to add organic vegetable goodness to your creation with hardly a second thought?

Featuring a powerhouse blend of 31 ingredients including organic sea veggies, leafy greens, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and more, mbg’s organic veggies+ is a greens powder that easily sneaks into nearly any recipe to elevate the health benefits without impacting the flavor. 

The health benefits of a pesto that includes organic veggies+ (check out the recipe here) are seriously impressive. Not only does organic veggies+ help promote a healthy gut microbiome and aid in digestion and nutrient absorption, but it is also a good source of prebiotic fiber, making your decadent butter board more than just a buzzy appetizer.*

So, if you’re considering whipping up a butter board for your own next dinner party, may we suggest topping it with local honey and pesto that hides vegetables in every bite? Alongside a loaf of gut-healthy sourdough, you can’t go wrong.

The takeaway.

Of course, a dinner party doesn’t always need to feature entirely healthy ingredients in order to be nourishing to the body and the mind. However, if you are looking for subtle ways to enhance your daily diet and give yourself some peace of mind that you’re working towards a healthier you, organic veggies+ is one of the easiest ways to do so without compromising the flavors of your favorite meals (or just boards of butter).

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
