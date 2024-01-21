Advertisement
How To Sneak 25 Grams Of Protein (& Coffee) Into Your Overnight Oats
As I rush to get my day started, I often find myself making a quick cup of coffee first thing in the morning. It gives me a quick boost of energy, but I know that eating a balanced breakfast built around a complete protein source will be more nourishing and satiating in the long run.
Recently, I discovered that overnight oats can help me enjoy my caffeine while providing a quick and balanced breakfast for hectic mornings.
My go-to Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats are not only rich in fiber from the oats and chia seeds, but they also provide a hit of high-quality protein from mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate.
Research shows that eating around 25-30 grams of protein in a meal like breakfast can provide you with many health-supporting benefits. Eating an adequate amount of protein helps with fullness1 and can keep your blood sugar and energy levels stable2. Protein, particularly the amino acid leucine, can also stimulate muscle protein synthesis.*
Adding a serving of mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to recipes like these overnight oats delivers 25 grams of complete protein and 2.5 grams of leucine from grass-fed cows. Unlike many other protein powders on the market, this one comes with minimal and wholesome ingredients like organic cocoa, Himalayan salt, and organic cinnamon. It's sweetened with organic monk fruit, which doesn’t leave the unpleasant aftertaste of artificial sweeteners.
These Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats are a nutritious choice that provides lasting energy—without leading me to a caffeine crash. Their nutrient profile also makes them a great post-workout recovery snack.
Here's how to prep the no-cook oats at home in just 5 minutes:
Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Base Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup milk of choice (I used low-fat dairy milk)
- 1-2 tbsp. nonfat vanilla yogurt
- 1 tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 tsp. instant coffee
- 2 scoops (1 serving) mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+
Toppings:
- 1 medjool date, chopped
- 1 oz walnuts, crushed
- 1/4 cups granola
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Method:
- Combine oats, yogurt, milk, chia seeds, protein powder, and instant coffee in a jar. Mix well.
- Add your toppings, close the jar with a lid, and leave it in the refrigerator overnight. Toppings like granola can be added just before serving since it can turn soggy overnight.
- You can enjoy the overnight oats chilled straight from the refrigerator or heated up in the microwave in the morning.
Note: If your overnight oats are too thick in the morning, you can add a splash of milk or water.
The takeaway
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened
Melissa Boufounos, CHN
I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened
Melissa Boufounos, CHN