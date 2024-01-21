Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

How To Sneak 25 Grams Of Protein (& Coffee) Into Your Overnight Oats

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Author:
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
January 21, 2024
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Clinical Dietitian
By Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Clinical Dietitian
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN is a Chicago based clinical Dietitian, nutrition blogger, and recipe creator. She uses her nutrition expertise to help hundreds of clients feel confident in their food choices.
Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy
January 21, 2024

As I rush to get my day started, I often find myself making a quick cup of coffee first thing in the morning. It gives me a quick boost of energy, but I know that eating a balanced breakfast built around a complete protein source will be more nourishing and satiating in the long run.

Recently, I discovered that overnight oats can help me enjoy my caffeine while providing a quick and balanced breakfast for hectic mornings.

grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate

25 grams of clean protein to support lean muscle mass*

My go-to Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats are not only rich in fiber from the oats and chia seeds, but they also provide a hit of high-quality protein from mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate.

Research shows that eating around 25-30 grams of protein in a meal like breakfast can provide you with many health-supporting benefits. Eating an adequate amount of protein helps with fullness1 and can keep your blood sugar and energy levels stable2. Protein, particularly the amino acid leucine, can also stimulate muscle protein synthesis.*

Adding a serving of mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to recipes like these overnight oats delivers 25 grams of complete protein and 2.5 grams of leucine from grass-fed cows. Unlike many other protein powders on the market, this one comes with minimal and wholesome ingredients like organic cocoa, Himalayan salt, and organic cinnamon. It's sweetened with organic monk fruit, which doesn’t leave the unpleasant aftertaste of artificial sweeteners.

These Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats are a nutritious choice that provides lasting energy—without leading me to a caffeine crash. Their nutrient profile also makes them a great post-workout recovery snack.

Here's how to prep the no-cook oats at home in just 5 minutes:

Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats

Servings: 1

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Base Ingredients:

Toppings:

  • 1 medjool date, chopped
  • 1 oz walnuts, crushed
  • 1/4 cups granola
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon

Method:

  1. Combine oats, yogurt, milk, chia seeds, protein powder, and instant coffee in a jar. Mix well.
  2. Add your toppings, close the jar with a lid, and leave it in the refrigerator overnight. Toppings like granola can be added just before serving since it can turn soggy overnight.
  3. You can enjoy the overnight oats chilled straight from the refrigerator or heated up in the microwave in the morning.

Note: If your overnight oats are too thick in the morning, you can add a splash of milk or water.

The takeaway

These Coffee Crunch Overnight Oats make for a perfect no-cook breakfast for busy mornings, and a nourishing post-workout recovery snack. Whip up a batch this week for a fast and delicious way to get the fiber and protein you need to stay fueled.

grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate

25 grams of clean protein to support lean muscle mass*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Strawberry Smoothie Packs 34 Grams Of Protein (Plus Fiber & Healthy Fats)
Recipes

This Strawberry Smoothie Packs 34 Grams Of Protein (Plus Fiber & Healthy Fats)

Shelley Darlington

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think
Functional Food

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think

Emma Loewe

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

How Do You Choose The Right Whey Supplement? Start With This List
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

How Do You Choose The Right Whey Supplement? Start With This List

Devon Barrow

This Is My Ultimate Post-Workout Shake For Building Lean Muscle
Recipes

This Is My Ultimate Post-Workout Shake For Building Lean Muscle

Emma Loewe

I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened
Functional Food

I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

This Strawberry Smoothie Packs 34 Grams Of Protein (Plus Fiber & Healthy Fats)
Recipes

This Strawberry Smoothie Packs 34 Grams Of Protein (Plus Fiber & Healthy Fats)

Shelley Darlington

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think
Functional Food

The Sneaky Reason Your Plant Protein Isn't As Good As You Think

Emma Loewe

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

How Do You Choose The Right Whey Supplement? Start With This List
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

How Do You Choose The Right Whey Supplement? Start With This List

Devon Barrow

This Is My Ultimate Post-Workout Shake For Building Lean Muscle
Recipes

This Is My Ultimate Post-Workout Shake For Building Lean Muscle

Emma Loewe

I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened
Functional Food

I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened

Melissa Boufounos, CHN

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Intermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.