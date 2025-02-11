Advertisement
Low-Carb Diets Hinder Muscle Growth & Performance, According To A Science Review
Carbs have long been demonized in the well-being world, and as of 2022, 14% of Americans were following a ketogenic or low-carb diet.
However, there's mounting evidence to show that carbs (especially those with a low glycemic index) are essential for athletes and those looking to build lean muscle.
Here's what research suggests about the downsides of going low-carb.
Low-carb diets may interfere with muscle growth & performance
A review study published in Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care analyzed research on ketogenic diets, low-carb diets, weight loss, insulin regulation, muscle formation, endurance exercise, and more.
It's a comprehensive summary of what we know about the intersection of low-carb diets and muscle gains.
The review suggests that limiting carbs can increase protein oxidation, thereby limiting the availability of essential amino acids—which are necessary to stimulate optimal muscle protein synthesis and promote recovery.
Authors note that keeping up with a low-carb diet (eating fewer than 130 grams of carbs1 or less than 26% of total calories from carbs per day) for eight to 12 weeks can further limit essential processes that impact the growth of muscle cells—specifically in the case of anaerobic exercises like weightlifting.
In other words, severe carb restriction can be detrimental for those regularly performing high-intensity exercise—especially when continued beyond a week or two.
This being said, following a ketogenic diet can be incredibly beneficial for some folks. Research shows that this low-carb eating pattern can help reduce seizure frequency in people with epilepsy and improve key markers of metabolic health when followed for six to 12 months2.
So there's certainly a case for going keto under some circumstances; it's just not a one-size-fits-all solution (like any eating plan, really).
3 take-home muscle-building tips
Rather than severely restricting one macronutrient, this review suggests we might consider taking a more food-inclusive approach to building strength. Some carbohydrates can play a key role in muscle mass and overall health.
Want to build muscle but not sure where to begin? Consider these starter tips:
Keep protein a priority
While protein isn't the only macronutrient you should focus on for muscle gain, it's still high on the list.
The Recommended Dietary Allowance for sedentary adults is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day—but active folks should be getting much more.
Instead, shoot for 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, prioritizing protein high in leucine—an amino acid essential for muscle building.
Go for complex carbs
To keep your energy up, pair your protein with complex carbohydrates. "Complex carbs in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes give you the energy required for strenuous exercise, while protein helps repair and build muscle," certified holistic nutritionist Adam Meyer previously wrote on mindbodygreen. Combining the two macronutrients is also beneficial for blood sugar stabilization3.
Incorporate strength training if you aren't already
If you're looking to build muscle, you'll want to start strength training, focusing on increasing the amount of weight that you lift over time to continue to put sufficient tension on your muscles.
Now, weightlifting doesn't have to be your only form of exercise. If you enjoy going on runs, keep those on the agenda. If you're a devoted yoga class attendee, keep it up. Movement is movement, and while strength training may be most beneficial for building muscle, that doesn't discount the benefits of other forms of exercise—especially if they bring you joy.
The takeaway
A recent review study suggests that a low-carbohydrate diet could negatively impact muscle development and anaerobic performance, making it a less-than-ideal choice for most athletes.
However, low-carb protocol can be helpful for some individuals, so it's important to consult your doctor before considering changes in your eating pattern.
