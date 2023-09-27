A quick disclaimer before I jump into my routines: I definitely don’t do the same routine every single time. On some days, I have less energy so I keep my workouts quick so I don’t overextend myself. Some weeks I only practice strength training once or twice and add in a yoga class (a regular occurrence during my menstrual phase); other weeks, I’m too busy to even reach three workouts. I try to listen to my body and give it the rest it needs so I can perform my best the next time I go.