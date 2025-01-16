Advertisement
Bet You Didn’t Know About The Metabolic Benefits Of This Organ
When you think of your bones, you probably picture them as the sturdy scaffolding that holds you upright—a silent, structural companion. But your bones are doing far more than just supporting your body. They’re metabolically active, influencing everything from glucose metabolism to brain health and even hormone production. Yes, your skeleton is secretly working overtime as a powerhouse metabolic organ.
Bones: The silent multitaskers
On the mindbodygreen podcast, orthopedic surgeon Vonda Wright, M.D. sets the record straight: “Bone is a metabolic organ.” Bones are dynamic. They release hormones, interact with your pancreas and muscles to regulate blood sugar, and even play a role in brain health. In men, bones can even help produce testosterone. That’s right—your skeleton is pulling more weight than you thought.
What makes bones a metabolic powerhouse?
For years, we’ve thought of bone as a passive structure, responsible for supporting and protecting vital organs. But, emerging science reveals that bone is a key player in whole-body energy regulation1.
Bone cells—like osteoblasts and osteocytes—secrete powerful molecules such as osteocalcin, which influences insulin sensitivity, energy metabolism, and even brain function. This hormone, produced by osteoblasts, boosts pancreatic insulin secretion and helps muscle cells take up glucose more efficiently. Essentially, your bones are helping your body manage blood sugar levels, reducing your risk of metabolic diseases like diabetes.
Bone health and hormonal harmony
Here’s where it gets even more fascinating. Bone-derived factors1 like FGF23 and osteocalcin don’t just influence energy metabolism; they interact with other hormones, creating a feedback loop. For example:
- Insulin: Bones play a direct role in glucose regulation by absorbing insulin to fuel their own remodeling processes. This uptake supports bone turnover and also influences insulin sensitivity throughout the body. When this interaction falters, it can contribute to systemic insulin resistance, a key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes.
- Estrogen: Critical for maintaining bone density, estrogen plays an equally vital role in metabolic health. It enhances insulin sensitivity, reduces fat accumulation, and supports energy balance. A decline in estrogen levels, as seen in postmenopausal women, disrupts this harmony, increasing the risk of both osteoporosis and metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes.
Weightlifting: The ultimate bone booster
So, how can you maximize your bone health and metabolic potential? The answer lies in resistance training. As Wright explains, “When you lift weights, it stimulates your body to build better bone, which then works in collaboration with everything else.” Weightlifting doesn’t just strengthen your muscles; it enhances bone density and kick-starts the metabolic processes that keep you healthy.
In fact, regular resistance training has been shown to combat the effects of aging by improving both bone health and insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of metabolic diseases like osteoporosis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.
The future of bone research
Emerging science continues to uncover fascinating insights into the metabolic role of bones, hinting at their untapped potential in health and medicine. Here are two groundbreaking areas of research2:
- Bone Marrow Adipose Tissue (MAT):Bone marrow isn’t just a site for blood cell production—it also contains fat deposits, known as Bone Marrow Adipose Tissue. In postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, researchers have observed an increase in MAT, which isn’t just passive storage; it actively secretes signaling molecules like adipokines and cytokines. These molecules can disrupt the delicate balance of bone remodeling, slowing down bone formation while promoting breakdown. Additionally, MAT impacts overall fat metabolism in the body, linking bone health to broader metabolic conditions like obesity and insulin resistance.
- Bone-Derived Exosomes:Bone cells release tiny, cell-derived particles called exosomes. These vesicles act as biological messengers, carrying proteins, RNA, and other molecules to distant tissues in the body. Early studies suggest that these bone-derived exosomes may influence the function of organs such as the pancreas, muscles, and even the brain. This discovery opens up exciting possibilities for developing new treatments for metabolic diseases, as targeting these exosomes could help regulate energy balance and insulin sensitivity.
As research continues to evolve, it’s becoming increasingly clear that bone health extends far beyond preventing fractures. Bones are at the core of metabolic health, influencing energy regulation, hormone balance, and even longevity. Investing in your bone health today might just be the key to a healthier, longer life.
The takeaway
Your bones are anything but boring. They’re central to energy metabolism, hormone regulation, and overall vitality. The next time you hit the gym or pick up a heavy grocery bag, remember: you’re not just building muscle; you’re fueling one of your body’s most underappreciated metabolic engines.
So, want to boost your metabolism? Pick up those weights and let your bones do the heavy lifting—in more ways than one.
