Motivation

Mind-Body Exercises Prove Beneficial For Osteoporosis Patients, Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 22, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
October 22, 2024

As we age, our bones simply aren't as strong as they once were. And with osteoporosis, when bones are especially more brittle and fragile, managing bone health becomes essential for aging comfortably—and preventing life-threatening injuries.

The good news is, according to research published in the journal Geriatric Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation1, people dealing with osteoporosis can benefit from a specific type of exercise—and it might just increase their bone density, too. Here's what they found.

Studying the benefits of mind-body movement

For this study, researchers wanted to assess the impact mind-body exercise could have on elderly people dealing with osteoporosis. Given that mind-body movement can improve flexibility, balance, and reduce pain, the study authors say, they theorized it could be a good intervention for osteoporosis patients.

And based on the findings, the researchers were onto something. Namely, by analyzing 39 randomized controlled trials on mind-body exercise and osteoporosis, which included over 2,300 people, the researchers were able to determine just how much this exercise is beneficial.

Not only did mind-body exercise improve bone mineral density and bone mineral content in the participants, but it also improved quality of life by way of improving leg function, reducing pain, and even reducing fear associated with osteoporosis.

What to do about it

These findings come as great news to people dealing with osteoporosis, as well as anyone concerned with aging with ease. It's never too late to start a mind-body fitness routine, and as the study authors conclude, "Mind-body exercises may have potential efficacy for osteoporosis in the elderly."

And if you're curious, now's probably a good time to explain what a mind-body exercise actually is. In simple terms, it's any form of exercise that couples movement with mental attention and breathing. Here's a few examples:

These are all exercises that are low-impact, not necessarily strenuous, and can easily be folded into any routine with just a little of your time throughout the week.

The takeaway

Bone health might get thrown by the wayside in our younger years, but the older we get, the more important it is to give our bones the support they need. And based on these findings, mind-body exercises might be just the supportive form of movement your fitness routine is missing.

More On This Topic

