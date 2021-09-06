A 5-Minute Beginner-Friendly Yoga Flow You Can Do Any Day
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Emily Chen.
In our very busy lives, it can be challenging to find moments for movement in our day—but keeping your body active is so vital to mental and physical well-being. That's where a super-quick yoga routine can come in handy.
I created this 5-minute yoga flow that you can do every day, even multiple times a day, whenever you need a full-body refresh. This flow is beginner-friendly and perfect whenever you need to wring out any sticky tension or tightness in your body and turn your attention inward.
For this flow, all you need is a yoga mat, a set of blocks, and a few short minutes of time.
Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing yoga routines you can do from home. Each one is designed to help you tune in to your body, connect with yourself, and find a sense of peace. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can (you can do this 5-minute flow every single day), but aim for at least two to three times a week.
Workout Summary
- Time: 5 minutes
- Equipment: A set of blocks and a yoga mat.
- Instructions: Move from one pose to the next, and complete for the indicated amount of time/breaths.
Child's Pose + Hip Circles
- Begin in a child's pose position, with your knees wide, allowing your torso to fold over your thighs. Stretch your arms out long in front of you on the mat.
- Start to move your body side to side, to warm up your hips. Then begin to create circles with your hips, moving forward, to the sides, and back.
- Continue for 8 breaths, switching directions halfway through.
Cat-Cow
- Come to all fours. Ground down through your palms.
- As you inhale, drop your belly, and bring your gaze up to the sky.
- As you exhale, curl and round your spine, and bring your gaze toward your belly button.
- From here, move your body intuitively, stretching from side to side as you need.
- Continue for 8 breaths.
Downward-Dog Hip Circles
- Start in a tabletop position on your mat.
- Inhale as you lift your hips up high, coming into a downward-dog position.
- Ground down through the soles of your feet and your hands, allowing your hips to be the highest point. Pedal out your dog, lifting one heel, then the other.
- From here, lift your right leg into the air, bend your knee and open up your hip. Then begin to create circles with your hips.
- Continue for 8 breaths, then continue to low lunge on that side.
Low Lunge
- From a downward-dog position, lift your right leg and place your foot in between your hands. Let your back knee, shin, and the top of your left foot rest on the mat.
- Allow your hips to sink down toward the mat, creating a nice stretch.
- Stretch your arms into the air, keeping your biceps by your ears. (If you'd like, cactus your arms open for an extra stretch.)
- Hold for 8 breaths, then repeat downward-dog hip circles and low lunge on the left side.
Rag Doll Pose
- From downward dog, walk your feet up to your hands.
- Release your hands from the mat, and grab opposite elbows.
- Allow your torso and head to hang heavy. Nod your head up and down and side to side.
- Hold for 8 breaths.
Malasana Squat
- Start standing with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.
- Bend your knees, pivot your toes out, and slowly lower down until your seat is hovering just over the ground. Bring your hands to heart center.
- Hold for 8 breaths.
Boat Pose
- Come into a seated position on your mat.
- Engage your core and begin to lean back, lifting your feet off the floor, balancing on your seat.
- Keep your knees bent or extend them out straight for an extra challenge.
- Hold for 8 breaths, then lie down on your mat, and close your practice with savasana.
