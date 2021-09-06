Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Emily Chen.

In our very busy lives, it can be challenging to find moments for movement in our day—but keeping your body active is so vital to mental and physical well-being. That's where a super-quick yoga routine can come in handy.

I created this 5-minute yoga flow that you can do every day, even multiple times a day, whenever you need a full-body refresh. This flow is beginner-friendly and perfect whenever you need to wring out any sticky tension or tightness in your body and turn your attention inward.

For this flow, all you need is a yoga mat, a set of blocks, and a few short minutes of time.

Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing yoga routines you can do from home. Each one is designed to help you tune in to your body, connect with yourself, and find a sense of peace. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can (you can do this 5-minute flow every single day), but aim for at least two to three times a week.