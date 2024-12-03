Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How To Protect Yourself From Osteoporosis-Related Hip Fractures

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 03, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Elderly woman with osteoporosis-related hip fracture sits in wheelchair
Image by Victor Torres / Stocksy
December 03, 2024

Osteoporosis, a condition in which bones become fragile from tissue loss, affects 10 million Americans1 over the age of 50. While any bone is at risk of breaking in osteoporosis patients, hip fractures (i.e., a break in the thigh bone) are especially debilitating to the patient, their family, and the health care system due to their extensive treatment protocol and recovery period.

Osteoporosis & hip fractures

While hip fractures can happen during severe trauma (e.g., a car crash, long fall, etc.), they’re far more common in older osteoporosis patients—and their prevalence is only growing. 

According to a scientific review published earlier this year by the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, the global number of osteoporosis-related hip fracture cases are expected to nearly double by 2050. Based on current data, the review also found that up to 25% of females and 36% of males with osteoporosis-related hip fractures die within one year of their injury. Those that survive need to heavily rely on the support of both their families and the medical system during their long recovery.  

The best way to prevent osteoporosis-related hip fractures is to strengthen bone density via physical activity (specifically, strength training—like weight lifting) and targeted nutrition. 

How vitamin D promotes bone integrity

While calcium is often touted as the number one nutrient for fighting osteoporosis, vitamin D plays a massive role in protecting and strengthening the bones. 

The essential fat-soluble vitamin supports calcium absorption in the gut and helps modulate healthy calcium concentrations2 throughout the body. In turn, that calcium is used to maintain muscle strength and remineralize bones (both of which help prevent fractures). 

As we get older, we lose bone density and are more susceptible to vitamin D deficiency (VDD)—which affects 29% of all U.S. adults3 and, according to a 2021 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, accelerates bone turnover, loss, and fractures4.

How to achieve vitamin D sufficiency

Healthy vitamin D status is critical for maintaining optimal musculoskeletal health, especially as we age. And the most effective way to achieve and sustain vitamin D sufficiency is with a premium daily supplement that delivers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (with built-in, or alongside, healthy fats for optimized absorption). 

If your bones need some extra support, check out mindbodygreen’s roundup of the best vitamin D supplements for a list of high-quality contenders—you’ll be on your way to healthy vitamin D levels in no time! 

The takeaway

Osteoporosis-related hip fractures are a global issue that’s on the rise, but there are ways to strengthen your bone integrity and prevent future injuries. Consider upping your intake of key nutrients (like vitamin D and calcium) and strength training to enhance your musculoskeletal well-being for years to come.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones
Integrative Health

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub
Integrative Health

These Are The Lowest Prices We've *Ever* Seen On A Cold Plunge Tub

Braelyn Wood

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*
Integrative Health

I Always Struggled With A Burnout Mindset—This Has Helped Me Tremendously*

Morgan Chamberlain

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment
Integrative Health

Healthy Levels Of This Vitamin Increase Success Of Cancer Treatment

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory
Integrative Health

Why Do Some People Gain Weight Faster Than Others? Science Lands On A Theory

Jenny Fant

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist Who Studies Stress — Here's How I Stop Anxiety In Its Tracks

Hannah Frye

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Improve Your Short- & Long-Term Memory, From Neuroscientists

Josey Murray

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist & Neuroscientist's Hacks To Fall Asleep Even When You're Stressed

Jason Wachob

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes
Integrative Health

My Sleep Felt Like "Steroids For The Brain" After I Made These Simple Changes

Vishen Lakhiani

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones
Integrative Health

Study Shows 2 Things People 50+ Can Do To Improve Their Bones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.