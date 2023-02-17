Osteoporosis—a condition in which bones become fragile from loss of tissue, often from deficiency of calcium and/or vitamin D—affects approximately 10 million Americans1 over the age of 50. What’s more, the likelihood of developing osteoporosis over the age of 80 increases 30% in men and 47% in women2 , according to a 2017 review from Osteoporosis International.

It’s clear that musculoskeletal health becomes a top concern later in life—and maintaining vitamin D sufficiency can help support your bone longevity in a major way.