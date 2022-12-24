Researchers found that the risk of incidence of dynapenia increased by 70% for individuals with vitamin D levels under 12 ng/ml. They also found that great vitamin D deficiency (under 12 ng/ml) and deficiency (under 20 ng/ml) were risk factors for muscle strength loss for older adults without osteoporosis who also didn't take a vitamin D supplement. This indicates that deficient vitamin D levels could compromise muscle strength.

This finding becomes even more salient when considering the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and the growing aging population: You see, 29% 3 of U.S. adults are already vitamin D deficient, and one in six people will be over 60 by 2030, according to the World Health Organization4 .

The results of this study suggest that vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor for the loss of muscle strength in older adults. In order to avoid the worst effects of vitamin D deficiency, it's crucial to check your vitamin D levels, either at home or at your doctor's office. In fact, you may want to recommend anyone in your life over 50 to do the same. To get ahead of it, consider taking a vitamin D supplement. You can find our favorites here.

Keeping your muscles strong becomes even more important as you age, as muscle mass and strength are massively beneficial in preventing falls and injuries. (It's so important that mindbodygreen even flagged strength training for longevity as a 2023 wellness trend.)