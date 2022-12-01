Hear me out: Time and time again, research has linked lower levels of vitamin D to suboptimal mental well-being.

A 2021 systematic review of 15 studies concluded that research supports a link between vitamin D levels and mood1 , with lower levels of vitamin D increasing the prevalence of mental health challenges, and higher levels tied to fewer cases and, in some instances, improved mood.

Another 2021 review honed in on the mechanism linking vitamin D and mood, concluding that vitamin D plays an essential role in the synthesis of serotonin2 , which is often dubbed the “feel-good hormone” for its role in mood regulation.

All this suggests that vitamin D and mood are inextricably linked. But what does that have to do with winter? Well, since vitamin D is synthesized from sun exposure (and found in low quantities in a small number of foods), I worry about my ability to get optimal amounts during the winter, if not year-round (more on that later).

So, when I heard that mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ delivers a research-backed dose of vitamin D3 with a trio of organic oils for optimal absorption, I figured it was worth a shot.*