Why Diet Fails Us With Vitamin D Intake + How A Supplement Can Help

Why Diet Fails Us With Vitamin D Intake + How A Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Woman Holding a Glass of Milk

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

July 31, 2022 — 12:03 PM

At mindbodygreen, we believe we can get most everything we need from nature—including our daily nutrients. And while we can get many of the essential vitamins and minerals we need on a daily basis from our diet (but we're actually not, hence the widespread nutrient gaps in our nation), the “food-first” mentality isn’t the best approach when it comes to vitamin D. 

The problem with getting vitamin D from diet alone.

"Diet fails us for this nutrient,” Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs says in a Tik Tok video. “It would take 50 glasses of milk a day to get 5,000 IU of vitamin D3. Or, how about nine servings of salmon? That’s silly, right?”

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(64)
vitamin D3 potency+

And if you’re wondering if you can simply get enough of the “sunshine vitamin” by spending time outside on a sunny summer day, think again: “Sunshine, unfortunately, is equally variable,” Ferira says. “And also risky.” 

The thing is, a lot of U.S. adults are vitamin D deficient or insufficient (29% and 41%, to be exact). And if they think food and sunshine alone are enough to move the needle on their vitamin D status, they may be in for a rude awakening when they get their test results back

Taking a vitamin D3 supplement to achieve sufficiency.

The most effective way to ensure you’re getting the vitamin D your body needs on a daily basis is by taking a high-quality, effective vitamin D3 supplement.

Here’s what you should look for when choosing a vitamin D supplement:

“Pharmacokinetic research demonstrates that 5,000 IU of D3 daily will help you get to 50 ng/ml (i.e., the truly optimal vitamin D status),” Ferira shares. “Is your supplement 1,000 IU or 2,000 IU of vitamin D? Unfortunately, that’s not going to cut it.” 

Luckily, mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ includes all of these stellar features to ensure you reach (and maintain) healthy vitamin D levels to benefit your whole-body health and well-being.* 

The takeaway.

To reap all the incredible health benefits that come with vitamin D sufficiency, a high-quality vitamin D supplement is just what you need.

mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ delivers 5,000 IU of algae-sourced organic vitamin D3, plus an organic trio of avocado, flax, and olive oils to enhance absorption and bioavailability (not to mention the added benefits of the healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fats). With science-backed dosage, enhanced bioavailability, and sustainable sourcing, our premium D3 formula is highly unique and your daily tool for lifelong vitamin D sufficiency.* 

So, what’s it gonna be—a quality daily supplement, or 50 glasses of milk? The choice is yours!

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(64)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(64)
vitamin D3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

