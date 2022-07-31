And if you’re wondering if you can simply get enough of the “sunshine vitamin” by spending time outside on a sunny summer day, think again: “Sunshine, unfortunately, is equally variable,” Ferira says. “And also risky.”

The thing is, a lot of U.S. adults are vitamin D deficient or insufficient (29% and 41%, to be exact). And if they think food and sunshine alone are enough to move the needle on their vitamin D status, they may be in for a rude awakening when they get their test results back.