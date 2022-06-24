Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You

Better known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is often discussed as the answer to seasonal woes. During the short, gray days of winter, vitamin D comes up in conversations about the health effects of limited sun exposure. When spring and summer finally arrive, it’s credited for the way good weather brings on better moods and seemingly strengthened immune function.

The truth is, the body can produce vitamin D on its own. However, regular and adequate exposure to ultraviolet rays (like those found in certain UVB wavelengths of sunlight during certain times of the year at key latitudes and depending on your skin tone, how much you’re wearing, your sunscreen coverage—you get the point, vitamin D from sun isn’t as simple as it seems) are required to kickstart the process. But with key and essential roles in bone, thyroid, and immune health (to name just a few benefits), vitamin D seems to make the case for spending more time outdoors.*

But for those who can’t get outside as often as they like, there’s a lot of curiosity around what exactly counts as sun exposure. Does putting your desk by a window count? Will taking a window seat on your daily commute give you a hint of vitamin D?

We consulted experts in nutrition science to see exactly how the sunshine-to-vitamin-D pipeline works, plus how much sun exposure is needed to support sufficient vitamin D status.