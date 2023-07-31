Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You

Season and location can limit vitamin D production even more severely. "If you are in Boston in the wintertime and you go outside for 15 minutes, you make zero vitamin D. In fact, you make no vitamin D from about November until the following March," Holick explains. "Unless you're going to be a lifeguard or a hunter-gatherer, you're not going to make very much vitamin D." (And even the lifeguard and forager aren't making vitamin D from the sun in the northern latitudes for several months of the year).