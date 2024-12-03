Filling The Gap Between Pregnancy & Perimenopause 

Menopause timing and severity may also depend on whether a woman has had children. Compared to women who had never been1 pregnant, women with one full-term pregnancy had an 8% lower risk of early menopause and an even lower risk of additional pregnancies. In another study, women who have never given birth were half as likely to report hot flashes as women with one or more live births. Women who have never been pregnant also report less vaginal dryness during menopause.