Unexplained Pain During Menopause? You're Not Alone
Menopause is having a moment—and it's about time! Considering 51% of humans are born with ovaries, and 47 million women across the globe1 enter menopause each year, it's exciting that menopause is hitting the mainstream in all its realness.
While hot flashes, night sweats, and weight gain get most of the attention, menopausal symptoms are much more extensive (there are actually more than 35).
One area that I'm particularly passionate about educating women and physicians on is the presence of musculoskeletal symptoms, which will impact 70% of menopausal women and leave 25% of them disabled2 due to the severity. You can imagine how easily some of these women are dismissed despite their severe pain.
Add to that that menopausal symptoms can last for between two and 10 years, and you've got a whole lot of women in need of answers.
The musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause
In my work as a double board-certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, I've had the pleasure of working with thousands of women. I've also seen the significant need for menopausal advocacy, education, and destigmatization, as so many women deal with symptoms like pain as a normal part of life.
My team and I recently published a paper3 introducing the new term "musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause" to describe the collective musculoskeletal signs and symptoms associated with this phase of life and its associated estrogen loss.
The musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause includes but is not limited to:
- Musculoskeletal pain
- Joint pain
- Stem cell devitalization
- Loss of lean muscle mass
- Loss of bone density with increased risk of fracture
- Increased tendon and ligament injury
- Progression of osteoarthritis
When ovaries gradually begin to make less estrogen, perimenopause is present. As estrogen begins to walk out the door, all the above symptoms are invited in.
This is because estradiol (the most biologically active form of estrogen) impacts nearly every type of musculoskeletal tissue in the body, including bone, tendon, muscle, cartilage, ligament, and fat.
Below, we'll dive into three of the most common manifestations of the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause—inflammation, muscle loss, and bone loss—so you can stay informed (even when doctors are telling you you're fine).
Inflammation—a slow but harmful burn
Most people don't realize that estrogen regulates inflammation, as it can inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines, which can degrade muscle proteins. So when estrogen declines during perimenopause and menopause, inflammation is able to slowly but surely creep in.
This explains why many women struggling with musculoskeletal symptoms of menopause often have inconclusive imaging findings, despite very real pain.
More than half of perimenopausal women4 report joint pain (a sign of inflammation) and women have higher rates5 of inflammation, osteoarthritis, and clinical pain and decreased cartilage volume.
Many women report increased joint pain at the withdrawal of menopausal hormone therapy (MHT). You may be more familiar with the phrase "hormone replacement therapy," or HRT, which MHT has now replaced in regard to menopause for greater specificity.
MHT may be an interesting alternative for reducing the symptoms of pain so many women face—and we're realizing it's not the villain it's been made out to be.
Sarcopenia steals independence
Sarcopenia is the fancy word for age-related muscle loss, which also comes with increased intramuscular adipose tissue. Think of the marbling you see in meat at the store.
Estrogen serves an important role in muscle function and strength, with decreasing levels associated with declining mitochondrial function6 (our cellular energy production), reduced insulin sensitivity, and declining levels of antioxidant proteins.
One study even found that 24 weeks of estrogen deficiency led to a 10% decrease in strength.
Bone density is a big deal
More than 200 million postmenopausal women struggle with osteoporosis, and up to 50% of women will experience a clinical fracture7 at some point in their life.
You guessed it, estrogen deficiency is linked to significant bone loss, increased fragility, and risk of fracture. Nutrition and exercise are vital steps toward avoiding osteoporosis and reducing the associated risks of chronic pain, deformity, disability, and even death.
What's a gal to do?
While the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause is most certainly not a picnic to look forward to, understanding the clinical evidence behind it and the root cause common to each symptom—estrogen deficiency—allows us to seek solutions.
Testing, nutritional assessment, and intentional exercise are all great places to start. It's also worth mentioning that osteoporosis screening is now recommended for women aged 65 years or older and for those aged 50–64 who have certain risk factors, including a positive family history of osteoporosis.
- Vitamin D is an easy and proven way to improve bone mineral density.
- Magnesium can increase vitamin D levels8 and has been found to help postmenopausal musculoskeletal symptoms.
- Vitamin K2 has been found to increase bone mineral density9 in postmenopausal women.
- Resistance training is key for maintaining muscle mass, with higher weights at lower reps generally recommended for greater payoffs in strength.
- Creatine supports resistance training efforts for improved muscle power and can also improve bone density10.
- Protein11 is essential for muscle mass and bone strength, and most women aren't hitting their target (hint: shoot for at least 100 grams per day).
- Research has found when MHT is paired with resistance training, women experience greater increases in muscle and grip strength compared to those not taking MHT.
- Postmenopausal women taking MHT are able to preserve bone density and reduce the risk of fractures.
- MHT is typically administered with estradiol and progestogens and can come in the form of pills, patches, and sprays.
The takeaway
Menopause doesn't have to be a menace. We're lucky to live in a time with more data than ever before, and we now fully recognize the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause is real. Understanding these changes and leveraging the above tools lets you be your own advocate, avoid risk, and reduce symptoms.
