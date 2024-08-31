Plus, that "0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight" becomes a bit difficult to visualize. That's why Layman makes it simple by recommending at least 100 grams of protein per day, across the board: "We find from a metabolic standpoint, working predominantly with women, that if they get below 100 grams per day, they lose most of the benefits of protein: fatty acid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, weight loss, satiety," he says. "All of these 'grams per kilogram' and stuff I think people just find confusing."