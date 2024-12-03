Cardio Gets A Major Makeover With VO2 Max (& The Benefits Keep Growing)

Cardio has come a long way since the days of prioritizing hours over impact. Today, it’s all about efficiency: getting more out of less—and let’s face it, that’s what we all need. In the era of jam-packed schedules and the growing awareness of joint health, most of us don’t have the time (or knees) for a 10-mile run. But with just 10 minutes of sprint intervals once or twice a week, you can gain meaningful cardio benefits without the wear and tear. High-intensity, short-duration workouts not only save time but also yield impressive results, giving you all the benefits of cardio with a fraction of the commitment.